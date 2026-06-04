Girard-Perregaux introduces a new generation of Laureato watches – this is the one I want

QUICK SUMMARY Girard-Perregaux has introduced four new Laureato watches, measuring 36mm and 39mm. The Girard-Perregaux Laureato watches are powered by the new in-house Calibre GP4800 movement, and feature enamel, rose gold and gemstones.

Girard-Perregaux has just launched a new generation of its iconic Laureato watches , and I might like them more than the originals. Following the success of the Laureato Fifty anniversary edition which launched in 2025, these four new watches feature elevated dial finishes and are powered by the new in-house movement.

While the new watches are described as the ‘new generation’ of the Laureato, Girard-Perregaux has still kept the watch’s defining characteristics but just made them bolder and more refined. In true Laureato style, the new 36mm and 39mm watches have the same octagonal bezel, integrated bracelet and sport chic design but now, more people can enjoy them.

As someone with small wrists, I love that this year’s watch trends are seeing a pattern in manufacturers shrinking their watches. That’s definitely the case with the new Girard-Perregaux Laureato, as it now comes in a smaller 36mm as well as a mid-range 39mm.

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(Image credit: Girard-Perregaux)

These new sizes bridge a gap within the collection. Previously, the Laureato has come in 34mm, 38mm, 42mm and 43mm so the new 36mm and 39mm sizes are a good in between for many wearers.

Another exciting change for the Girard-Perregaux Laureato is the new Calibre GP4800 movement. Developed in-house, the Calibre GP4800 measures 25.60mm and with a 4.28mm thickness. It can be seen via the caseback which displays its silicum escapement, escape wheel, palette lever and roller.

The Calibre GP4800 movement offers a stop-seconds function so wearers can precisely set the time. It also gives the Laureato watches a 55 hour power reserve.

(Image credit: Girard-Perregaux)

The 36mm Girard-Perregaux Laureato is available in pink or silver colours, while the 39mm comes in pink or blue. The dials have a Clous de Paris pattern, a date window and simple hour markers, and hour, minute and seconds hands.

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My personal favourite is the Girard-Perregaux Laureato in silver. Despite being smaller in size, the silver version features a diamond-set bezel which really pronounces its octagonal shape. Call me a magpie, but I love all things shiny and the 36mm silver Girard-Perregaux Laureato is definitely that.

(Image credit: Girard-Perregaux)