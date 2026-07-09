This limited-edition G-SHOCK is one of Casio's most expensive watches ever, with a hand-cut bezel and just 800 examples worldwide

Casio has recently unveiled one of the most ambitious G-SHOCK watches it has ever produced.

Created to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the premium MR-G collection, the new MRG-BF1000EB takes the already luxurious FROGMAN diver and pushes it even further into the world of fine watchmaking.

Limited to just 800 individually numbered pieces worldwide, the anniversary edition is inspired by the "brinicle," a rare underwater ice formation that develops beneath polar seas.

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Casio has translated the phenomenon into the watch's construction, with a dramatic faceted bezel designed to mimic the twisting columns of frozen seawater.

(Image credit: Casio)

That bezel is arguably the star of the show and is made from COBARION, a cobalt-chromium alloy that's significantly harder than titanium, before being hand-cut and polished by Japanese artisan Kazuhito Komatsu.

The blue finish is achieved using arc ion plating, while the two exposed front screws are each topped with a 57-facet lab-grown blue sapphire, giving the industrial-looking dive watch an unexpectedly jewellery-like finish.

Luxury without compromising the tool-watch credentials

The watch is ISO 200m dive-certified, solar-powered, and equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, Multi-Band 6 radio timekeeping, tide information, dive logging, and full analogue dive functions.