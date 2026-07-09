Apple just made Siri on the Apple Watch much more useful – and finally fixed one of its oldest frustrations

Apple's latest watchOS 27 developer beta, announced at WWDC 2026, doesn't introduce a long list of headline-grabbing features, but it does mark an important milestone for the software.

The third beta is the first to enable Apple's new Siri AI experience on the Apple Watch, while also delivering a handful of practical refinements that make the smartwatch feel a little more intuitive in everyday use.

The biggest addition is Siri AI, which is now available to developers testing watchOS 27 on supported Apple Watches paired with an Apple Intelligence-compatible iPhone.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Siri can now understand follow-up questions, maintain conversational context, and deliver more natural responses.

Apple has also introduced a dedicated Siri app, making it easier to interact with the assistant directly from the wrist instead of relying solely on voice commands.

Siri gets smarter in more ways than one

Alongside the AI upgrade, developers have also spotted a small but welcome improvement to one of Siri's longest-standing frustrations.

Until now, asking Siri to add time to an active timer would usually prompt the assistant to ask users to specify a new duration.