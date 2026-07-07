Yep, your next smartwatch is about to get more expensive too – Samsung's new Galaxy Watches to set a new trend
Time is ticking on cheaper wearables
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The price of Samung's wearable devices could be about to increase with the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 said to be more expensive.
The updated devices are expected to launch on 22 July.
Samsung's blockbuster launch is expected to be loaded with new phones and wearables, with updates to the company's popular Galaxy Watch line. But there's going to be a shock for buyers – prices are expected to rise.
As far as we know, Samsung is preparing to announce the Galaxy Watch 9 as well as the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. But both devices could be in line for higher prices, just as we're expecting to see from Samsung's new Galaxy Z folding phones.