Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could break the battery barrier – reportedly getting a massive boost

Quick Summary The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could come with a big battery upgrade. Combined with more efficient hardware, it could extend the endurance of this rugged smartwatch.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could offer a much longer battery life than its predecessor. According to the latest details, the watch could have a bigger battery as well as running more efficient core hardware.

That might see the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 able to last for over three days, while the previous could only last two to three. Specifically, it's said that the capacity of the battery will be 784mAh and advertised as 800mAh.

That's a 30% increase over the Galaxy Watch Ultra, if the information from SamMobile is accurate.

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It's said that the new Galaxy Watch Ultra will use the Snapdragon Wear Elite chip, which itself claims to be 30% more power efficient than previous chips. That could see Samsung's new Galaxy Watch getting double battery benefits.

Alongside the launch of the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 we're expecting to see the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch 9 Classic, which are also expected to see an increase in the battery capacity.

For the Ultra 2, the bigger battery and more efficient chip might not translate directly into a linear increase in battery life because of the features that Samsung packs into the watch.

With more power on offer, Samsung might feel it can use more power hungry features with less concern for battery life, delivering a better experience. That might come in the form of better on-device AI (powered by that new chip) as well as onboard 5G.

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Other than that, we don't know a huge amount about the new devices and what to expect. So far we've not seen any design leaks, but we're not expecting a huge change to the design. That might suit those wanting a Watch Ultra, where the rugged design makes for most of the appeal.

It's likely that Samsung will focus on delivering better health and fitness features, with added refinement in the Samsung Health app, with particular AI functions reserved for Galaxy phone users.

It's thought that Samsung's new smartwatches will launch alongside the new Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 8 at an event on 22 July.