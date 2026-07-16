Hoping your next smartwatch will have a replaceable battery? The EU has bad news

Smartwatch manufacturers will not have to make batteries easily replaceable by their owners under new exemptions adopted by the European Commission.

The change covers wearable devices, including smartwatches, fitness trackers, and even smart glasses, and could affect products from Apple, Garmin, Samsung, Google, and other major manufacturers.

It means the companies can continue producing tightly sealed cases without providing a straightforward way for users to remove and replace their batteries themselves.

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The decision forms part of the EU’s wider Batteries Regulation, which was introduced in 2023 to improve the sustainability, repairability and recycling of battery-powered products.

Under the original requirements, products containing portable batteries generally had to be designed so that their batteries could be removed and replaced by the end user at any point during the product’s lifetime.

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A replacement was supposed to be possible without damaging the battery or the device, while users wouldn’t require specialist repair experience or qualifications. The requirements are due to apply from 18 February 2027.

The aim was to prevent otherwise functional products from becoming obsolete simply because their batteries could no longer hold a useful charge.

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The small battery problem

The European Commission has now added six product categories to the exemption list, including wearable electronics, electric toys and equipment designed for explosive environments.

It argues that the miniaturisation of wearables can result in batteries being so tightly enclosed that removing one poses a risk of damaging or puncturing the battery.

The size, shape and ergonomic requirements of devices worn on the body can also make redesigning them impractical.