iPhone owners in the EU won't get Siri AI, but that shouldn't affect the UK

Quick Summary If you're based in the EU, there's bad news coming from last night's Apple launch. But those of us in the UK appear unaffected.

If you've been around the tech space for a while, you'll know that the near-constant back-and-forth between Apple and the European Union is almost perpetual. The two often find themselves at loggerheads, which has caused some high-profile moments over the years.

Now, it seems to be rearing its head once again. Mentioned briefly at WWDC 2026 and noted in the footnotes of its press briefing, Apple confirmed that the new Siri AI feature would "not be available initially in the EU."

Well, that's a half truth, actually. It'll be available across MacBooks, Apple Watches and Apple Vision Pro, but will be held back for iPad and iPhone users.

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Why? Well, it all comes down to the EU's Digital Markets Act. That's nothing new, and is designed to ensure fair competition in digital spaces, but forcing larger technology gatekeepers to follow rules around open app stores, data sharing and more.

Now, that's not too much of an issue for Android phones, where that kind of open functionality has been a feature for years. But Apple has made a big deal of its walled garden design, so it's more of a change there.

(Image credit: Apple)

According to a press release from the brand, Apple offered a range of solutions to effectively find a middle ground, which were rejected by the EU. That release goes on to regale horror stories about some – notably unnamed – AI agents stealing data and altering files.

Personally, I'm slightly sceptical. While I have no doubts that Apple wants to keep its users walled into its own services, I can't help but feel that these claims are somewhat embellished – particularly with other brands seemingly able to comply.

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Still, there's one ray of light for those of us in the UK – it's not set to affect us. The issue only arises for those in the 27 member states of the EU, leaving the UK unaffected.