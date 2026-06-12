How will Siri AI improve my Apple Watch?

Quick Summary Apple Watch will also get Siri AI this autumn, along with a swathe of new features. Here's my take on the new capabilities coming with watchOS 27.

The Apple Watch already does a lot. It tracks your sleep, monitors your heart rate during workouts, helps you find your iPhone when you drop it down the side of the sofa (that latter one is a classic). However, Siri on Watch has always felt a little like an afterthought – a voice assistant that could set a timer but not much else.

The upcoming watchOS 27 is set to change that, however.

During Apple’s WWDC 26 conference, the company announced all the new software and features coming to its iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch devices, with Siri AI sitting at the centre of it all.

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There’s a little bit of bad news in that watchOS 27 requires an Apple Watch Series 9 or newer. That means support is dropped for several models compared to watchOS 26, including the original Watch Ultra and Watch SE 2. But, I've been attending WWDC all week to find out more and so, if you do have a compatible model, here’s what Siri AI will be able to do.

Conversation, from your wrist

(Image credit: Apple)

Siri AI will let you ask open-ended questions, brainstorm workout ideas, and have natural back-and-forth conversations from your wrist. There should be no more barking commands and hoping for the best only to be disappointed with the results.

Instead, Siri AI will be able to tap into your personal context across all your Apple devices, from your iPhone to your Mac.

Need your passport number on the go? The door code for your Airbnb? A note you saved three weeks ago with your workout routine? You should just be able to ask, and as long as that information is available somewhere within Apple’s native apps, like Mail or Messages, Siri should be able to pull it up.

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Siri AI will also be able to take actions in apps, like share flight details with your family, play the song your personal trainer recommended to get you motivated, or update your Activity ring goals without you having to fiddle around in the settings on your wrist.

Siri gets its own home

(Image credit: Apple)

Like iPhone, a dedicated Siri app is coming to Apple Watch with watchOS 27.

As you would expect, it has a slightly different layout to what you will see on iPhone, but the premise is the same: it brings all your Siri conversations into one place, and syncs them across iPhone and Apple Watch. That means you can start with a question or prompt on your phone and pick it up from your wrist.

You’ll also be able to pin conversations for quick access, or kick off a fresh one from the icon in the bottom right corner.

Beyond personal context, Siri AI can pull real-time information from the web, whether you need workout inspiration, check your train timetable, or get some wellness tips.

A new dynamic grid

(Image credit: Apple)

There are a couple of other features worth mentioning, too, which are partly related to Siri.

The watchOS 27 software will bring a new dynamic app grid that will automatically surface your most-used apps and Siri suggestions, with the Siri app sitting in the middle.

There’s also a feature called Call Context that is coming to iPhone with iOS 27, and Apple Watch with watchOS 27. This brings relevant information to your Watch face during business calls, such as your booking reference code when you are on the phone to British Airways trying to change your flight because you haven’t closed your rings yet.

Other watchOS 27 features worth noting

(Image credit: Apple)

Beyond Siri and the dynamic app grid, watchOS 27 brings several other improvements.

A new single tap gesture lets you open a Smart Stack widget just by pinching your index finger and thumb together once. The Smart Stack will also be smarter, surfacing more contextually relevant widgets, such as birthday reminders for close contacts or the location of your parked car.

On the fitness front, Workout Buddy which arrived with watchOS 26 is getting new data insights around pace, distance, and workout duration, and it will also be able to run without your iPhone nearby.

Improved motion tracking algorithms also promise more accurate distance measurements for treadmill runs and walks for those who prefer to workout inside.

There are health improvements in watchOS 27, too: the Cycle Tracking app now offers perimenopause and menopause support, sending notifications when your logged cycle patterns suggest perimenopause, along with related symptom tracking and educational resources.

Meanwhile, the Find My app is being consolidated so that Find Devices, Find People, and Find Items all live in one place with a map-centric view (thank god, this one might become my favourite), and the Wallet app will let you create custom passes for any membership or card that uses a QR or barcode. It'll also pin it in the Smart Stack for easy access.

Which Apple Watch models are compatible?

Apple's watchOS 27 requires an iPhone 11 or later, or an iPhone SE (2nd generation or later), running iOS 27. You’ll also need an Apple Watch SE 3, Series 9, Series 10, Series 11, Ultra 2, and Ultra 3.

However, with the Apple Watch SE 3, it is worth noting that Apple Intelligence features will require a compatible iPhone to be nearby.