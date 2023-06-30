Apple Watch SE 2 review: more than just an affordable smartwatch

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Apple Watch SE 2 review: if you're an iPhone user and looking for a sleek fitness tracker-cum-smartwatch, the Apple Watch SE 2 is your best bet.

I am lucky enough to have experienced all three wearables from Apple's latest cohort of smartwatches: the excellent Apple Watch Series 8, the competent Apple Watch Ultra and now the Apple Watch SE 2, or Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation), or however you want to call it.

This wasn't only great because I got to try all the best Apple Watches but also because it allowed me to try all three of them pretty much simultaneously, which helped me better understand the purpose of the Apple Watch SE 2 (and also the other two).

Most reviewers will tell you that the Apple Watch SE 2 is 'probably the best Apple Watch for most people' – I beg to differ; the Apple Watch Series 8 is the best Apple Watch for most people. That said, the Apple Watch SE 2 is the best value-for-money wearable from Apple, offering almost all the functions of the Series 8 but without the hefty price tag.

Should you buy the Apple Watch SE 2, or are you better to invest more in the Series 8 or even the Ultra? Which corners does the Apple Watch SE 2 cut to keep the price down, and do these matter from an everyday usage point of view? How does the Apple Watch SE 2 compare to the best smartwatches on the market today? Let's find out!

Apple Watch SE 2 review: price and availability

The Apple Watch SE 2 was released in September 2022 alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 and is available to buy now at Apple UK, Apple US and Apple AU with prices from £259/ $249/ AU$ 399. It's actually cheaper than the original Apple Watch SE, which used to retail for £269/ $279/ AU$ 429 at launch. The Apple Watch SE 2 has GPS only and GPS + Cellular options. The second generation Apple Watch SE is available in two case sizes (40mm/ 44mm) and in three finishes (Midnight, Starlight and Silver). I tested the larger 44m Apple Watch SE 2.

Apple Watch SE 2 review: specifications

Weight: 27.8g (40mm), 33g (44mm)

Case material: 100% recycled aluminium

Case size: 40mm/ 44 mm

Back cover: nylon composite and sapphire crystal

Bezel: 3mm

Glass material: Ion-X glass

Display type: Retina LTPO OLED display

Display resolution: 324 x 394 px (40mm), 368 x 448 px (44mm)

Processor: S8 SiP with 64-bit dual-core processor

Battery life: up to 18 hours + Low Power mode

Bluetooth 5.3

Storage: 32GB

Water resistance: WR50 (swim-proof)

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Apple Watch SE 2 review: what's new?

Most new software features introduced in the Apple Watch SE 2 come from the WatchOS 9 and subsequent WatchOS 9.2 updates, which I covered in the Apple Watch Series 8 review (linked above). These include new watch faces, updates to the workout app (lots of added running metrics), detailed sleep tracking, etc.

From a physical point of view, the Apple Watch SE 2 added the S8 SiP with a 64-bit dual-core processor, the same as the Series 8, which is said to be 20% faster than the one found in the original Apple Watch SE. It has a newer Bluetooth chipset (Bluetooth 5.3), and thanks to the inclusion of the two new sensors (High-g accelerometer and High dynamic range accelerometer), the Apple Watch SE 2 has a Crash Detection function.

The Apple Watch SE 2 is a tad lighter than its predecessor, thanks to the new back material, a nylon and sapphire crystal composite. The first Apple Watch SE used a ceramic back, similar to the Apple Watch Series 6. Based on the specifications, the display and the lens protecting the screen remained unchanged.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Apple Watch SE 2 review: design and build quality

The Apple Watch SE 2 is eerily similar to mainline Apple Watches, which is a good thing. It has the same sleek look and premium feel, albeit they're a bit watered down, which is understandable at this price point.

For example, the display resolution on the Watch SE 2 is lower than the Series 8 (40mm SE 2: 324 x 394 pixels, 41mm Series 8: 352 x 430 pixels), and the bezel is nearly twice as thick (SE 2: 3mm, Series 8: 1.7mm). There is no always-on display mode, which is a bit strange. Well, the lack of an always-on mode isn't all that unusual, but the fact that even with the screen turned off most of the time, the Apple Watch SE 2 can only last for 18 hours on one charge. More on this in the 'Battery life' section.

However, neither of them changes the overall user experience, not least thanks to the S8 SiP dual-core processor, which is the same in both wearables. The Apple Watch SE 2 features the Digital Crown with haptic feedback plus one push button layout most Apple Watches have, apart from the Ultra, which has an extra push button. The watch comes with Apple's own Sport Band, with plenty of different bands, bracelets and bangle options available at Apple to customise the look of your watch.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Apple Watch SE 2 review: features

It's impossible to talk about the features of the Apple Watch SE 2 without mentioning features deriving from the WatchOS 9 update. The tricky part is that the same features are trickled down to older Apple wearables, including the original Apple Watch SE, making it harder to distinguish between the two.

On a more positive note, and considering that Apple seems to release new Watch SE models on a by-yearly basis, you'll be able to enjoy all the upcoming features of the WatchOS 10 on your Apple Watch SE 2, including the new cycling and hiking features, health and mindfulness updates, etc.

Most of the exclusive features I mentioned above in the 'What's new' section of this Apple Watch SE 2 review. There is Crash Detection, which, hopefully, you'll never have to use, and the second generation SE is also 20% faster than the original SE, thanks to the new processor. Apart from these, really, the Apple Watch SE 2 is pretty similar to its predecessor.

Compared to the Series 8, you miss out on ECG and blood oxygen measurements, and the Apple Watch SE 2 hasn't got a temperature sensor, either, making health readings somewhat less precise. It's not inaccurate, but without the additional sensors, the estimations aren't as accurate if the watch could monitor those metrics.

Another key difference is the number of GNSS networks the wearables can access to determine your location. The Apple Watch SE 2 only has access to two (GPS/GNSS), whereas the Series 8 to five (GPS/GNSS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and Beidou). You can certainly tell the difference between the two regarding outdoor activity tracking.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Apple Watch SE 2 review: health and fitness tracking

Speaking of activity tracking: the Apple Watch SE 2 feels less grown up than the Apple Watch Series 8. If I may offer an analogue: the Series 8 is to running watches as the SE 2 to fitness trackers. The Apple Watch SE 2 is not quite as accurate, nor is it as capable as the Series in tracking physical activities, despite using the same chip and operating system.

This isn't a terrible thing and completely understandable at this price point. In fact, it makes perfect sense for Apple to offer an alternative to wearables such as the Fitbit Sense 2 (although that can track stress, measure ECG and has a longer battery life). It would be strange if you only paid more for the larger screen of the Apple Watch Series 8!

Sleep tracking is fine on the Apple Watch SE 2. Again, there is no temperature sensor on board, but the wearable can still track Sleep Stages and offer a sleep summary, including stages data, in the Sleep app on the watch. (You can access more data and see trends on your iPhone.) Not a bad package overall, although not quite as sophisticated as the Apple Watch Series 8.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Apple Watch SE 2 review: battery life

Apple seem to be dead set on providing 'all-day' 18-hour battery life on all of their watches (bar the Apple Watch Ultra), which is somewhat strange as most of their wearables are at least somewhat different from each other in terms of features, display resolution, number of sensors, etc.

Come to think of it, maybe consistency is the feature here. It wouldn't be too strange for Apple to limit battery in order to provide a smoother user experience across their products. (Not saying they are limiting anything, though.) Recently we've been told that when the new WatchOS 10 features are introduced to Apple Watches, the 18-hour battery life won't be compromised. Go figure.

A grief of mine regarding the Apple Watch SE 2 is the slow(ish) charging time. Apple says fast charge requires a specific cable and specific charging coils, so it’s only available in Series 7, Series 8, and Ultra watches only. A fast charge cable is compatible with all other models but will charge them at their normal speed.

To put a label on it, the Apple Watch SE charges from 0% to 80% in an hour and a half, and it takes two and a half hours for the watch fully charge the battery from 0% (the Series 8 does it in 45 and 75 minutes, respectively).

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Apple Watch SE 2 review: verdict

The corners Apple had to cut to keep the price of the Apple Watch SE 2 low are more than forgivable. As a whole, the changes and updates might not feel significant, but there are some upgrades, both hardware and software, which make the second iteration of Apple's affordable wearable all the more appealing.

And, people, let's not forget that the Apple Watch SE 2 is actually cheaper than its predecessor while providing more features – this never happens on the wearable market or elsewhere. Apple is often criticised for selling their products for a premium price, yet they are the only company I can think of that brought out a new product for less than the original.

Who's the Apple Watch SE 2 for? I'd recommend it to people who prefer to get their money's worth and seek long-term value. The Apple Watch SE range is on a by-yearly release cadence, meaning your SE will go out of date, so to speak, slower. Plus, Apple tend to support their wearables with software updates years after their release, which should give people more peace of mind.

One thing to remember is that the Apple Watch SE 2 isn't as capable as mainline Apple Watches, which shouldn't come as a surprise, but it's worth emphasising. The Apple Watch SE 2 is more suited for passive activity tracking, like Fitbits, as its GNSS isn't as accurate, and the wearable also lacks specific sensors. If you're an iPhone user looking for a sleek fitness tracker-cum-smartwatch, the Apple Watch SE 2 is your best bet.

Apple Watch SE 2 review: also consider

The first lovechild of Google and Fitbit, the Pixel Watch, is a sexy and feature-rich wearable that falls short only in a few categories. Battery life would be longer, and the lack of fast charging is befuddling. However, it's a superb Apple Watch alternative for Android smartphone users, particularly Pixel owners. Read my full Google Pixel Watch review.

Another Wear OS offering, the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5, is an exciting wearable. It's the first smartwatch to use the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip, and, therefore, is fast and responsive. However, it's not nearly as sleek in design as the Apple Watch SE 2. Read my full Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 review.