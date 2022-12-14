Apple Watch users just got a great free upgrade which runners will love

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

One of the great things about owning an Apple Watch is the constant stream of updates. Every now and then, a big software boost brings new features and apps to enhance the usability of your smartwatch – and it's free!

That's exactly what the latest WatchOS 9.2 update brings to the table. We already got a host of updates in the larger WatchOS 9 update earlier this year, but that hasn't stopped Apple from packing this one full of features, too.

The most notable addition is a feature called Race Route, which will note the routes you run or cycle on often and allow you to do battle with your own personal best. Plus, there's another new feature called Pacer. This allows you to set a goal for distance and time, and prompts you to go faster or slower to meet that target.

As part of the update to runners, there is also a new feature which will automatically recognise when you arrive at a running track. This is done through GPS, and will provide you with specific metrics about the location.

Elsewhere, there are a host of smaller tweaks and updates to other parts of the WatchOS experience. The kickboxing activity is better now, with improvements to the algorithm. Outside of fitness, there's a change to the Noise app. For users with Airpods Max or Airpods Pro (1st generation), the app will display when environmental sound levels have been reduced, thanks to the Active Noise Cancellation technology.

Plus, improvements have been made to the Crash Detection algorithm. Since it was unveiled, there have been multiple reports of the feature being accidentally triggered during rollercoaster rides and on ski slopes. The drastic change in altitude over a short period of time is recognised by the Crash Detection as a hazard, potentially causing the emergency services to be called unnecessarily. It's unclear just what upgrades have been made, but it's likely an attempt to combat some of those issues.