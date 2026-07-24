Casio’s bold new limited-edition G-Shock has a vivid orange design and hides a custom LED surprise

G-Shock has unveiled a particularly eye-catching take on its classic DW-6900, created with Bay Area rapper Larry June and his lifestyle brand, Midnight Organic.

The limited-edition G-Shock DW6900MO26-4 is finished almost entirely in bright orange.

The colour comes from the custom interior of June’s 1987 Chevrolet C4 Corvette, which he calls “Tropical Guts”.

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June reportedly bought the car for just $3,500 (~£2,628 / €3,079 / AU$5,014) in 2018 after spotting it parked beside a road in Pacifica, California.