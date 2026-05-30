Casio's weirdest watch just got even wilder as J Balvin turns the viral Ring Watch into a gold-covered statement piece

Casio's tiny Ring Watch was already one of the strangest wearable launches of recent years, but the company has somehow managed to make it even more eye-catching.

The Japanese brand has teamed up with Colombian superstar J Balvin for a second limited-edition collaboration, unveiling the new CRW001JB-9 Ring Watch.

This version goes all-in on Balvin's signature style with a gold-coloured case, rhinestone accents and a distinctive brick-pattern dial.

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From cult gadget to jewellery piece

The original Casio Ring Watch launched as part of the company's digital watch anniversary celebrations.

It quickly became a social media favourite thanks to being a fully functional Casio digital watch shrunk down to fit on your finger.

Features include dual time, a stopwatch, calendar functionality and an alarm, all controlled via tiny side-mounted buttons.

For the J Balvin edition, Casio has leaned much further into the jewellery angle.

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The watch face features a textured gold brick pattern inspired by the artist's visual aesthetic, while rhinestones sit above and below the display.

Turn the ring over, and you'll find Balvin's signature flower motif engraved on the caseback, alongside special-edition packaging designed exclusively for the collaboration.

(Image credit: Casio)

The release follows the pair's previous G-Shock collaboration, the DWE-5600JB "Ma G", which launched in 2025.

If demand for previous Ring Watch releases is anything to go by, interested buyers may want to move quickly.

The original model proved hugely popular, with reports of stock selling out rapidly in some markets after launch.

Casio says the CRW001JB-9 is available to pre-order from 28 May for $200 (~£149 / €171 / AU$278), with a wider release scheduled for 4 June through Casio, the G-Shock SoHo store, and selected retailers.