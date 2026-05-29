Quick Summary
Parmigiani Fleurier has continued its anniversary celebrations with a limited edition watch.
That features a minute repeater, a tourbillon and a hand-hammered dial.
As someone slowly rolling towards the big three-oh, I know just how important it feels to celebrate such an occasion. That exactly what Parmigiani Fleurier has been up to in 2026, with a host of prolific launches to celebrate 30 years in business.
Now, another very special watch has been unveiled. The Parmigiani Fleurier Carillon Tourbillon is limited to just five pieces, and offers both a minute repeater and a tourbillon complication.
The model employs the brand's signature, minimal design language, complete with a dial deprived of indices and hammered by hand. That's a beautiful shade of blue, described as being somewhere between azure and silver.
At around the nine and 11 o'clock positions, two gongs can be seen breaking into the dial with a pop of silver-tone. That's flanked by a round, metallic piece of metal complete with Serpentine curves, which acts as indices around the edge of the dial.
There are actually four gongs on the piece – one low-pitched to mark the hours, one high-pitched to mark the minutes and two tuned to give the quarters. The melody is unique to this piece, making it a distinctive and characteristic part of the wearing experience.
Even the plates of the movement are decorated with a mezzo vibrato decoration, which is designed to act as a visual representation of the chiming mechanism. Everything about this piece looks and feels harmonious.
The piece is cased in 18 carat white gold, and sits 41.6mm across and 12.6mm tall. That's attached to an Akoya Grey alligator leather strap, which pairs nicely with the blue hue of the dial.
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There's no word on pricing right now, but I'd anticipate it being pretty pricey. We're talking about two of the most complex and popular complications in modern watchmaking, both employed on a very limited piece from a brand growing in popularity by the day.
Regardless, it's a stunning piece, and a continuation of the fantastic work done by the brand across the last three decades.
Sam Cross is an award-winning journalist, with nine years of experience in the media industry. His work can be found in publications as diverse as Oracle Time, Metro and Last Word on Sports.
Here at T3, Sam is best known as the brand’s go-to guy for all things luxurious – from exquisite watches to fine fragrances; the latest performance vehicles to intricate audio equipment, and more.
He’s often found travelling around the world to test new launches, complete with high-end backpacks and suitcases in tow. And when he’s not adding to his air miles, Sam can be found in front of a video camera, bringing his distinctive brand of storytelling to T3’s social media channels.
Sam also loves all things analogue including listening to music on vinyl or cassette, and photography on vintage film cameras.
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