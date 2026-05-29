Google Gemini can now trigger your smart home routines using what your security camera can see – here’s how it works

QUICK SUMMARY Google has updated Gemini for Home with new camera automations for compatible Nest Cams. Based on what your security camera can see, Gemini can now trigger specific smart home routines. Google has also introduced an updated version of the Google Home app.

Google has upgraded Gemini for Home, and it’s just made your security camera smarter than before. Thanks to this new update, Gemini can trigger specific smart home routines, based on what your Nest and other compatible security cameras can see – here’s how it works.

Gemini for Home has gifted Google device users with some serious improvements, making their smart home experience smoother and more intelligent than ever. The latest improvement is for Nest Cam users, as Gemini can now create automations based on what your camera can see.

Previously, Gemini for Home has been able to identify specific events, like dogs barking, glass breaking, familiar faces, and someone dropping off packages. But now, these visual events can trigger your smart home automations and routines.

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According to Google, almost any event can be a trigger as long as Gemini recognises it through your security camera. To set up your smart home automation, users need to use simple, natural language prompts to describe events, and select which cameras to look for them.

(Image credit: Google Store)

To give you an example, if your security camera spots a wild animal rooting through your bins, it can trigger your outdoor lights to turn on to scare them away. Other examples include quick notifications being sent to your smartphone if your camera notices a parcel that’s been left unattended or if you’ve left your car or garage door open.

Alongside this camera update, Google has improved Gemini for Home’s reliability, making users’ plain language commands much easier for the AI assistant to understand. Gemini for Home should also be able to perform multiple actions at the same time when asked in one single request, and execute basic tasks like setting alarms and timers much quicker.

These latest Google Gemini for Home updates are available to all existing users.

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