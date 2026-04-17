Gemini can now search your phone's photo library to make better images

Quick Summary Google is expanding the reach of Gemini's image creation capabilities to include Personal Intelligence. With Gemini gaining access to Google Photos, it can create images of you, your family and your interests with fewer prompts.

Google is expanding the powers that its Gemini AI has in image creation, leaning on what the company calls "Personal Intelligence". The idea is that because Gemini knows all about you, it will be able to more accurately produce the image that you're looking for.

This means Nano Banana 2 and Google Photos have access to that Personal Intelligence, so rather than having to provide a long contextual prompt to get the right image, Gemini will know your preferences and likes.

The example that Google gives is asking Gemini to "design my dream house", which it will be able to create using information it already knows about you.

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Personal Intelligence leans on linking Gemini with Google apps, something that enhances the AI experience because it gives access to things like calendars, so that you can just ask Google if you have any free time and to schedule new appointments.

How can Personal Intelligence improve Gemini image creation?

As you'll already know, Google Photos is a mine of information about you. You have probably sorted photos to create event albums, you've labelled important people and animals, and it also shows all the places you've been and the things you love doing.

Once connected to Gemini, this can enhance the Personal Intelligence it has about you, meaning you can create images of you and your loved ones, for example. Because Gemini is great at creating different styles, you can apply those to your whole family.

(Image credit: Google)

Changing images is easy, because you can just ask Gemini to make particular adaptations and if things really don't look right, you can upload an image to help Gemini get the right style.

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While some of this is already available – it's possible to create images in Gemini already – this extends the skills beyond what's currently possible. It will be rolling out to users in the US first, specifically those with AI Plus, Pro and Ultra.

It will be expanding to more in the future, but Google is keen to point out that it doesn't train its model from your Google Photos so your privacy will remain protected, and you won't find others able to create images from your private images.