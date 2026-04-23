New Apple Intelligence and Siri confirmed by... Google

Quick Summary Google has confirmed that the Gemini-enhanced Siri and next-gen Apple Intelligence will be available later in 2026. The company commented on its partnership with Apple at the Google Cloud Next '26 conference.

In an unexpected move, Google has commented on the work between Gemini and Apple, something we rarely see from this sort of partnership. They came from Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian during the Google Cloud Next '26 opening keynote.

The annual conference focuses on developments in the cloud space across the Google ecosystem and is currently taking place in Las Vegas.

"We’re collaborating with Apple as their preferred cloud provider to develop the next generation of Apple Foundation Models based on Gemini technology," the Google Cloud CEO said according to 9to5Mac.

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"These models will help power future Apple Intelligence features, including a more personalised Siri coming later this year," he added.

It was known from the outset that Apple had turned to Google to develop these new Foundation Models, which sit behind services like Siri and Apple Intelligence.

The addition of "a more personalised Siri" along with the release date of "later this year" reinforces the timeline that we're all working to, with an updated Apple Intelligence and smarter Siri at some point in 2026.

(Image credit: Google / YouTube)

The partnership was first announced in January 2026, with some seeing it as admission that Apple hadn't achieved what it wanted to with its AI offering. Others see it as a savvy manoeuvre, giving Apple access to a great service while AI companies battle it out for dominance.

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It's expected that this enhanced version of Apple Intelligence will be part of iOS 27, which should be released in September 2026, likely making its debut on the iPhone 18 Pro models and potentially iPhone Fold. It's also expected to be part of macOS 25.

With that in mind, there's every chance that some of the new features and technologies will be shown off at WWDC, which is confirmed for 8-12 June.

It's expected that Siri will gain agentic powers from Gemini, allowing to take actions on the users' behalf and better interact with other apps and services, with Apple's assistant also offering more of a chatbot experience like ChatGPT and Gemini.

There's an expectation that Apple will refine the AI experience too, moving from slightly behind the pack, to showcasing how AI on smartphones can offer a more personalised and truly useful experience.

Certainly, having struggled to meet expectations so far, everyone will be watching the Apple and Google partnership to see what comes next.