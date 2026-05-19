One car brand is getting a 'world first' suite of features thanks to Google Gemini

Quick Summary Volvo has paired up with Google to build the next generation of in-car experience. That uses context-awareness to improve assistance and navigation.

Volvo has just unveiled a new 'world first' collaboration with Google, designed to make driving even easier. The partnership is said to bring together the best of the two brand's respective technologies, making particular use of Google Gemini and the latest advances in AI technology.

In essence, this shift allows Gemini to see and understand the surroundings in real time, from the perspective of the car. That makes use of the cameras and sensors in the car, and relies entirely on the permissions of the driver.

That could help to make some of the more frustrating parts of driving easier. For example, the system could read road signs around you, allowing you to garner information about parking restrictions or other information which flies past as you travel.

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Another use case makes sense of lane markings, which sounds like an excellent idea. I've driven in Swindon before, and this would be worth its weight in gold in arenas like that.

This era – being called contextually aware driving – is also coming for your navigation system. Immersive Navigation in Google Maps is used here to help make navigation easier than ever.

(Image credit: Volvo)

Perhaps the most noteworthy addition is the use of context in directions. Rather than simply saying "take the second left", this model will be able to pin directions on the local environment, for example, "turn left after the library."

Speaking about the launch, Patrick Brady, Vice President of Android for Cars, said, "In the future, Gemini will make your drive more helpful by allowing you to learn more about your surroundings while on the road. And with Immersive Navigation, we’re bringing Google Maps’ biggest update in over a decade to our drivers.”

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The new features will be available first on the Volve EX60, EX90 and ES90 models. Those on site at Google I/O will be able to test the features first hand.