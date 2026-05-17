BYD just released one of the most impressive, low priced EVs yet – meet the 2026 Seagull

Quick Summary The BYD 2026 Seagull, aka Dolphin Surf in the UK, has been shown off with a price tag and spec list htat make it almost too good to believe. This packs in a 250-mile range, LiDAR self-driving smarts and plenty more, all while keep the price around the £10,000 mark.

BYD is fast becoming a household name thanks to its electric cars which offer some impressive EV battery tech at affordable prices.

The latest unveil is in the form of the BYD 2026 Seagull, or Dolphin Surf to UK buyers, which appears to offer some of the company's best tech at the lowest of prices. This car could really help push EVs in the more affordable mainstream.

This updated EV manages to offer a very impressive 250-mile range on a charge – something usually reserved for the more premium end of the electric car market.

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Not only that but it also offers a LiDAR which is a very expensive bit of kit that is rare if not impossible to find at the price point this is aiming at. Since this is the key to self-driving car smarts, it's a really important addition both now and in the longer term for smart driving upgrades.

The self driving package is in what BYD calls its DiPilot 300 system. This uses the LiDAR to offer city-level navigation on autopilot as well as traffic light recognition and roundabout handling. So a real semi-autonomous electric car at a price point that's truly undercutting the competition.

The car interior features a 12.8-inch central touchscreen display for navigation and 3D vehicle controls. There are also plenty of upgrades including heated front seats, a six-way power-adjusted driver's seat and the option to add 50W wireless charging for your phone.

(Image credit: BYD)

BYD Seagull / BYD Dolphin Surf price and availability

The BYD Seagull / Dolphin Surf for 2026 starts at a very low £7,700, although this is for the model without a LiDAR and so won't offer that self driving smarts.

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Spend a bit more, at around £10,000 and you get that self-driving system as well as the option for the long range battery and various other upgrades.

The car first appeared at the Beijing Auto Show and has gone on sale this week. This is aimed at the European market so expect UK specific pricing to be announced soon, likely under the UK name of BYD Dolphin Surf.