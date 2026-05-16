A. Lange & Söhne unveils a classy, limited edition dress watch with timeless elegance

Quick Summary A. Lange & Söhne might have just outclassed its own catalogue. The new Cabaret Tourbillon Honeygold is an exercise in watchmaking perfection.

A. Lange & Söhne is a brand with a long and storied history when it comes to making fabulous dress watches. But even by its own high standards, the latest launch is a bit special.

The A. Lange & Söhne Cabaret Tourbillon Honeygold fuses all kinds of impressive functionality into a timeless, rectangle case shape. Let's kick off with the most obvious – the tourbillon.

(Image credit: A. Lange & Söhne)

That sits at the six o'clock position, and even makes use of a stop seconds function for accurate time-setting. That's flanked by two sub-dials – one towards the nine o'clock position which is a small seconds indicator, and one towards the three o'clock position which is an up/down power reserve indicator.

Latest Videos From

The dial itself is also magnificently impressive. All of the logos and decorations are crafted from the same slab of rose gold as the dial, each on meticulously sculpted with heights of as little as 0.15mm.

The dial is then black-rhodiumed, before being ground, buffed and polished back to an impressive shine, before the applied indices and outside date surround are added.

(Image credit: A. Lange & Söhne)

It's cased in the brand's own Honeygold formulation, which has proven to be a popular option in recent years. That sits 29.5 x 39.2mm, and just 10.3mm thick.

Inside, an in-house calibre L042.1 movement beats. That's a manually-wound calibre, which fits perfectly inside of the square case, and is visible through an exhibition case back. The usual astonishingly high standards of finishing you'd expect of Lange are present and correct here.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The case attaches to a hand-stitched, brown alligator leather strap. That's probably the best possible colour combination to go with the honeygold, offering even more aesthetically pleasing properties.

This piece is set to be limited to just 50 pieces, which is certain to make it a tough one to get hold of. There's no word on pricing, but expect it to be eye-watering enough to make this a window shopping exercise for most of us.