Onyx is the new black! Arnold & Son goes early with its Watches and Wonders offering – and I'm hooked!

Quick Summary Arnold & Son has just launched a very limited edition dress watch. The Ultrathin Tourbillon Onyx Edition is a masterclass in what can be done without colour.

If you're a fan of elegance and luxury, a good dress watch is a must have. While not as popular as they once were thanks to relaxed attitudes to sports watches in the office, there's still a place in every collection for something classy.

That's exactly what Arnold & Son is bringing to Watches and Wonders, with an early launch showcasing its prowess in making the simple look exceptional. The brand has unveiled a pair of Ultrathin Tourbillon watches, complete with an onyx dial.

(Image credit: Arnold & Son)

Actually, there are technically two onyx dials here. The main, polished black disc which fills the case is one, but the smaller sub-dial at the 12 o'clock position is also crafted from the stone.

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That one actually showcases a first for the watch industry, where the onyx is given a matte satin finish. That should contrast brilliantly with the polished backdrop, allowing for lots of contrast despite using the same material.

Opposite the sub-dial where the hours and minutes are displayed is an aperture to display the tourbillon. That sits within a reworked cage, and acts as a seconds hand as it completes a full rotation every minute.

(Image credit: Arnold & Son)

The movement has been reworked here, offering 100 hours of power reserve from a full wind. That runs at 3Hz, and retains excellent slimness, designed to keep the dimensions of the piece as minimal as possible.

It works, too – the case sits just 41.5mm across and 8.4mm thick. That's available in either an 18ct red gold, or a platinum, offering two distinct personalities with the same heart. Both come with a black alligator leather strap, to complete the look.

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(Image credit: Arnold & Son)

Priced at CHF 74,600 (approx. £70,300 / €80,700 / US$94,500 / AU$133,700) for the red gold, and CHF 85,400 (approx. £80,500 / €92,350 / US$108,200 / AU$153,000) for the platinum, these certainly aren't cheap. With just eight of each variant being produced, they're also going to be incredibly rare.

Still, if you're searching for the ultimate in elegance, this might just be the perfect solution.