This Ulysse Nardin dress watch is a literal work of art – but you won't get one

Quick Summary Ulysse Nardin launches a limited edition collection of artistic dress watches. You'll need to be quick to snag one, though.

If you're not familiar with the history of Ulysse Nardin, you'd be forgiven for thinking it's all about crazy watch designs. The Ulysse Nardin Freak is now synonymous with the brand, but even its last two Watches and Wonders launches – the Superfreak and the Diver Air – have been leftfield as far as traditional design is concerned.

But don't think it can't still turn on the class when it needs to. Today, Ulysse Nardin has unveiled a collection of four limited edition dress watches, complete with hand-painted dials.

(Image credit: Ulysse Nardin)

Those replicate some of the artwork produced by Rendao Liu – a contemporary Chinese artist who often uses the ocean as a centrepiece in his work. Four different works are replicated on the pieces, each limited to a run of just 25 for a total of 100 pieces across the run.

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All of the pieces are crafted with a 5N rose gold case, which sits 40mm across. Those are also water resistant to 30m, though it's unlikely to be a major concern for those using a piece like this.

Inside, the brand's UN-320 calibre powers things, offering 48 hours of power reserve. That movement also makes use of a silicon escapement and hairspring, which should make it better at dealing with the effects of magnetisation.

(Image credit: Ulysse Nardin)

All of the models come fitted with a brown alligator leather strap. That matches perfectly with the rose gold hue of the case, and feels like an obvious choice here.

The four different dials – Zhi Yin (Kindred Spirit), Miao Yin (Resonance), Xuan Qu (Mystic Melody), and You Ya (Graceful Ease) – all feel like subtle revisions on the same theme. Personally, my favourite is Xuan Qu, which lacks the dark, physical structures in the image, leaving a brighter overall appearance.

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Priced at CNY 450,000 (approx. £48,500 / €56,150 / US$66,000 / AU$91,150), this certainly isn't a cheap watch. Couple that with the limited edition nature of the piece, and you're going to have your work cut out to snag one.