Certina unveils three vibrant dive watches with an impressive price tag

Quick Summary Certina just launched a trio of killer dive watches. Those offer pops of colour, and an enviable spec sheet.

It's no secret that dive watches are having a bit of a moment right now. Changing attitudes towards office attire have given them a new lease of life – but don't be fooled into thinking they have to be dull as a result.

Certina has just unveiled a collection of three new divers which offer cool pops of colour on the dial. And these watches aren't just about personality either, with an enviable spec sheet to boot.

That kicks off with a 38mm case crafted from Grade 2 titanium. That's a real Goldilocks size for most people, and should be very popular – especially with a case height of just 13.2mm.

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That case is water resistant to an impressive 300m, ensuring it's ISO 6425 compliant for professional diving standards. There's also a ceramic bezel insert used here, to add to the premium fit and finish on offer.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Certina) (Image credit: Certina) (Image credit: Certina)

Inside, the model makes use of a Powermatic 80 movement. That's the same one famed for its use in the Tissot PRX, and shared with its Swatch Group stablemate here to offer an impressive 80 hours of power reserve.

Each of the models attaches to a matching titanium bracelet. That uses a three-link design, giving a really classic appearance.

(Image credit: Certina)

There are three different models on offer here. Those looking for a black dial and bezel can opt for either a turquoise or a bold pink hue to the indices, which feels like just the right amount of colour to add to a piece like this.