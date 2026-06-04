SwitchBot and Nanoleaf join forces in multi-million pound smart home deal

QUICK SUMMARY Nanoleaf has officially been acquired by OneRobotics, the parent company of SwitchBot, in a deal worth approximately $40 million over the next two years. Whilst neither company has announced any joint products yet, the acquisition potentially paves the way for a much broader connected home ecosystem.

It's been announced that Nanoleaf has been acquired by OneRobotics, the parent company behind SwitchBot. According to public filings, the deal is worth approximately $40 million and will see OneRobotics acquire Nanoleaf outright over the next two years.

For Nanoleaf, the move could provide a significant boost, with the brand saying it plans to leverage OneRobotics' manufacturing capabilities and supply chain network to help scale production and reduce costs.

At this stage, neither company has confirmed any specific products or launch timelines that could result from the acquisition. However, given the strengths of both brands, it's certainly an interesting development for the wider smart home space, and we'll be keeping an eye out for further announcements.

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Nanoleaf Pegboard Desk Dock (Image credit: Nanoleaf)

Nanoleaf is best known for its range of smart lighting products, many of which regularly feature among the best smart lights available today. More recently, the company has also expanded into wellness technology, launching products such as an LED face mask and red light therapy panels.

SwitchBot, meanwhile, has built a much broader smart home portfolio, spanning everything from robot vacuum cleaners to the best smart locks. Bringing the two companies together significantly broadens the ambitions of both brands beyond their traditional categories.

Another potentially important aspect of the deal is Nanoleaf's expertise in Matter and Thread connectivity. The company was one of the earliest adopters of both standards, giving SwitchBot access to valuable experience in next-generation smart home ecosystems.