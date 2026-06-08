SwitchBot’s new smart finger robot just got a rechargeable upgrade – and it’s even smarter than before
SwitchBot releases rechargeable version of its popular Bot
QUICK SUMMARY
SwitchBot has launched the Bot Rechargeable, designed to make your non-smart appliances intelligent and connected.
A new rechargeable version of its popular Bot device, the SwitchBot Bot Rechargeable attaches to your switches or buttons and presses them when you want to switch them on.
SwitchBot has released a new rechargeable version of its popular Bot finger robot. Similar to a smart plug, the SwitchBot Bot Rechargeable is a small, pocket-sized device that can make your non-smart appliances smart, simply by pressing their buttons with its miniature ‘arm’.
SwitchBot launched its first Bot device in 2016, and it quickly became one of the easiest ways to upgrade your appliances with smart technology. How it works is the SwitchBot Bot attaches to a button or switch and when activated via your smartphone and SwitchBot app, its ‘arm’ extends to press the button and turn things on.
Now, SwitchBot has given the Bot a rechargeable upgrade in the form of the SwitchBot Bot Rechargeable. The main part of the upgrade is the SwitchBot Bot Rechargeable now comes with a rechargeable 370mAh lithium battery which gives it up to six months of battery life on a single charge.
Aside from being longer lasting than before, the SwitchBot Bot Rechargeable cuts down on maintenance costs, and as the battery isn’t disposable, it cuts down waste, making it a more sustainable option. It’s also easy to install with its peel-and-stick design which allows it to attach to different surfaces and gadgets.
Speaking of attaching to objects, the SwitchBot Bot Rechargeable isn’t just for your light switches. It can attach directly to appliances you have around your home, including robot vacuum cleaners, heaters and even coffee machines.
With the SwitchBot Bot Rechargeable, you can quickly turn your coffee machine on in the morning so it starts brewing while you get ready. It can be controlled via the app or with voice commands when paired with the SwitchBot Hub, including Alexa, Google Gemini and Apple Home.
A device like the SwitchBot Bot Rechargeable is incredibly handy, especially if you’re a smart home beginner. Not only does this give you more control over your appliances, but it also means you don’t have to replace anything around your home which helps with smaller budgets.
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The SwitchBot Bot Rechargeable won’t break the bank either, as it’s available to buy now for £33.99 / $33.99 at SwitchBot.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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