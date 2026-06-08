SwitchBot’s new smart finger robot just got a rechargeable upgrade – and it’s even smarter than before

QUICK SUMMARY SwitchBot has launched the Bot Rechargeable, designed to make your non-smart appliances intelligent and connected. A new rechargeable version of its popular Bot device, the SwitchBot Bot Rechargeable attaches to your switches or buttons and presses them when you want to switch them on.

SwitchBot has released a new rechargeable version of its popular Bot finger robot. Similar to a smart plug , the SwitchBot Bot Rechargeable is a small, pocket-sized device that can make your non-smart appliances smart, simply by pressing their buttons with its miniature ‘arm’.

SwitchBot launched its first Bot device in 2016, and it quickly became one of the easiest ways to upgrade your appliances with smart technology. How it works is the SwitchBot Bot attaches to a button or switch and when activated via your smartphone and SwitchBot app, its ‘arm’ extends to press the button and turn things on.

Now, SwitchBot has given the Bot a rechargeable upgrade in the form of the SwitchBot Bot Rechargeable . The main part of the upgrade is the SwitchBot Bot Rechargeable now comes with a rechargeable 370mAh lithium battery which gives it up to six months of battery life on a single charge.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

(Image credit: SwitchBot)

Aside from being longer lasting than before, the SwitchBot Bot Rechargeable cuts down on maintenance costs, and as the battery isn’t disposable, it cuts down waste, making it a more sustainable option. It’s also easy to install with its peel-and-stick design which allows it to attach to different surfaces and gadgets.

Speaking of attaching to objects, the SwitchBot Bot Rechargeable isn’t just for your light switches. It can attach directly to appliances you have around your home, including robot vacuum cleaners , heaters and even coffee machines .

With the SwitchBot Bot Rechargeable, you can quickly turn your coffee machine on in the morning so it starts brewing while you get ready. It can be controlled via the app or with voice commands when paired with the SwitchBot Hub, including Alexa, Google Gemini and Apple Home.

(Image credit: SwitchBot)

A device like the SwitchBot Bot Rechargeable is incredibly handy, especially if you’re a smart home beginner. Not only does this give you more control over your appliances, but it also means you don’t have to replace anything around your home which helps with smaller budgets.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors