Watch out, Shark – SwitchBot’s new portable fan is seriously powerful and under £100

QUICK SUMMARY SwitchBot has launched its Standing Circulator Fan, a portable smart air circulator with a cordless, battery-powered design. Priced at £99.99 / $129.99, the SwitchBot Standing Circulator Fan has three adjustable heights, powerful speed levels and can run for up to 28 hours.

Watch out, Shark – SwitchBot has just launched its latest fan and it could give the Shark FlexBreeze a run for its money. The new SwitchBot Standing Circulator Fan has a portable, powerful design with an impressive runtime and adjustable heights – but it’s the price that will surprise you.

For spring / summer 2026, SwitchBot is expanding its fan line-up, with its latest portable model. Described as a smart air circulator, the SwitchBot Standing Circulator Fan is designed to work as a standing fan, desk fan and anything in between, thanks to its three adjustable heights.

The SwitchBot Standing Circulator Fan can shrink to just 47.3cm to sit on your bedside table, 73.6cm for kitchen or patio use, and its maximum 100cm for larger rooms. It runs on a built-in rechargeable battery and is completely cordless, so you can use it both indoors and outdoors. Its battery life is impressive too, as it can run up to 28 hours.

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(Image credit: SwitchBot)

The design of the SwitchBot Standing Circulator Fan is attractive, with a white main body and stand, and rose gold blade head. It also has a built-in night light with two brightness levels so it can double up as a lamp, making it extremely handy for bedroom use.

In terms of cooling power, the SwitchBot Standing Circulator Fan uses a DC brushless motor and has multiple speeds to choose from. It offers 90 degree horizontal oscillation and 100 degree vertical adjustments, and can spread airflow up to 27 metres.

(Image credit: SwitchBot)

Fans can get pretty loud, but the SwitchBot Standing Circulator Fan has been developed with SilenTech which enables it to run as low as 22 decibels in baby mode. While it comes with a remote, SwitchBot Standing Circulator Fan also unlocks smart controls via the SwitchBot app so you can adjust its timers and speeds with your smartphone.

The fan is also compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and supports Matter, although you’ll need a SwitchBot Matter Hub for the latter.

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