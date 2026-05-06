Clean, smart and nicely priced – vinyl storage never looked so good

Quick Summary Clearaudio has launched a pair of utility products for vinyl lovers. They should make storage and protection even easier.

Back in February, Clearaudio launched its Celebrity Edition turntable designed with legendary jazz guitarist, Al Di Meola. At the time, I said that was 'arguably the best-looking turntable ever made'.

Now, the brand has released an equally gorgeous accessory, designed to house your beloved record collection when it isn't spinning atop your turntable. Called the Groove Archive Box, these relatively simple pieces of furniture feel like the ultimate home for your LPs.

Following the luxurious theme, these boxes are hand crafted in the Bavarian forest in Germany. They're made from FSC-certified European cherry wood, which has a lovely deep hue.

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You'll receive a pair of removable dividers with each box, which should be handy for keeping your collection in order. Each box can hold up to 50 records, with the option of wall-mounting them, or stacking them up to four high.

Personally, I've always made use of Ikea's Kallax units for record storage, as they're well-made and suitably sized. Still, there's no denying that these look better, and priced at £75 / €75 / US$95 (approx. AU$140) they're not absurdly expensive, either.

(Image credit: Clearaudio)

The brand has also unveiled a new range of Anti-Static Inner Sleeves. Those are designed to protect your LPs while they're sat on the shelf by protecting the discs from electrostatic build-up, while also making it easier to slide in and out, protecting them from scratches and abrasions.

That's something I've personally dealt with recently, with a disc which kept skipping with no explanation. Upon closer inspection, a long strand of hair had fused itself to the disc with static, which was causing the issue.

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Those come in a pack of 50, allowing you to give your entire collection a boost. Priced at £39 / €39 / US$50 (approx. AU$73) for the pack, this feels like the perfect add-on for any hi-fi enthusiast looking to care for their record collection.