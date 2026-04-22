Bowers and Wilkins headphones launch in two new colours – and achieve a record in the process

Quick Summary Bowers & Wilkins unveils two new finish options for its Px8 S2 headphones. In doing so, they've also broken their own record.

If you've got cash burning a hole in your pocket and a hankering to spend it on a pair of luxurious headphones, you'll probably come across Bowers & Wilkins. The British audio brand is widely regarded as one of the best around, offering a popular selection of earbuds and over-ears.

Now, the brand has brought its Px8 S2 headphones to market in a new range a finish options. The two new colours – Midnight Blue and Pearl Blue – offer two different personalities for the model, which should offer more opportunity to match with your aesthetic.

Both of the new finishes maintain the brand's high standards in terms of materials and construction. You'll enjoy luxurious Nappa leather on the earcups and aluminium detailing on the outside to offer contrast.

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The additions take the number of finishes in the Px8 S2 range to five, with these two, Onyx Black and Warm Stone, and the McLaren Edition model which launched to celebrate a decade-long partnership between the two brands.

(Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

Once you add that to the range of finishes offered on the brand's other models – like the Px7 S3 and the Pi8 – the current offering includes 21 different models. That makes the current suite the most extensive range of colours ever offered by the brand.

It's a testament to the Bowers & Wilkins approach, which suggests that top tier audio must always both look and sound excellent. The range is comprehensive enough to ensure there's something for every taste, which is really important when you're dropping this kind of cash.

Speaking of which, the two new colours will be available for £629 / €729 / US$799 (approx. AU$1,190), which is in line with the price of previously available finish options. All in all, it feels like another gentle reminded of why this brand is so well loved. If you're interested in investing in your audio, this seems as good a place as any to start.