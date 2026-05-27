These Kevlar iPhone cases look classier than Apple's own – much stronger too

Quick Summary Benks has announced a new range of cases made of Kevlar – they each feature distinctive weaved material styles. The ArmorEdge range includes 360-degree airbag corners, while the ArmorEdge Air Navigator has an engraving of Magellan's circumnavigation route on the back.

A phone case is a funny old thing. Most are of course designed to protect your device if you drop it, but if they add too much bulk or their designs aren’t decent, it always feels like a bit of a shame to put them on.

Benks is hoping to make sure that’s not the case, having launched three new cases designed for iPhone that opt for Kevlar as the material of choice.

What's so special about these new Benks cases?

Kevlar, also known as aramid fibre, is lightweight, tactile and structurally sound, and Benks has been using it for some time. It’s the same material used in bulletproof vests in case you were wondering, so if it can handle a bullet, we’d hope it can handle a phone tumble.

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(Image credit: Benks)

As featured on Yanko Design, the Benks ArmorEdge cases offer structural confidence, staying slim while backing up their slim profile with 360-degree airbag corners designed specifically for the corner-first drops.

The standard ArmorEdge case is available in two colours of Savvy Red and Peri Purple and designed for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Both colours are MagSafe compatible, have those 360-degree airbag corners I mentioned and sport a 1.8mm frame edge.

(Image credit: Benks)

The third case is the Benks ArmorEdge Air Navigator, which as you may have guessed from its name, is a lighter option, weighing just 27g.

It has a frame edge of 0.9mm, while the entire 600D woven back sits directly in your hand with no polymer overlay softening the experience. It also has an engraving of Magellan's circumnavigation route on the rear, complete with the Latin inscription "Primus circumdesti me".

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For a phone case, that's a pretty bold design gesture.

All three Benks phone cases are available on the Benks website. They are all designed for the iPhone 17 Pro or 17 Pro Max, with the ArmorEdge options costing $64.99 and the ArmorEdge Air Navigator priced at $61.99.