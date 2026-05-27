There's an official Find My tracker for Mercedes owners and fans – works with iPhone and Android and is surprisingly affordable

Quick Summary Chipolo and Mercedes-Benz have partnered to make a bespoke version of the Chipolo Loop Bluetooth tracker. The tracker is perfect for keeping track of your car keys and works with iPhone and Android.

If you're a Mercedes-Benz owner who is always losing track of the car keys, then there's a bespoke solution to help you quickly find your missing keys.

Mercedes-Benz and Chipolo have partnered on a custom version of the Chipolo Loop, a Bluetooth tracker that's perfect for any Mercedes owner – but also a great-looking accessory for any car fan.

The Chipolo Loop Mercedes-Benz Edition has been finished in matte black, with the car brand's star in the centre in polished chrome, so it matches your keys perfectly.

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It comes with all the normal functionality of Chipolo's Bluetooth trackers, working with both iPhone and Android and also integrating into their respective Find My hubs. That means you get the benefit of the entire Google and entire Apple networks with you lose your keys.

The Chipolo Loop itself has a range of 120m for direct location using Bluetooth, with a 125dB alarm to help you pinpoint exactly where it is. In addition, you can double press the Mercedes-Benz star to have it locate your missing phone.

It's rechargeable via USB-C, so there's no need to worry about replacing batteries and it's also water resistant, so will survive a dunk in fresh water.

While it's an ideal accessory for your Mercedes car key fob, there's nothing to stop you using it on luggage or anything else you want to keep track of. It would also make a great gift for F1 fans for Father's Day.

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Best of all, it's not limited just to Mercedes owners: it's available to buy directly from Chipolo – and the best part is that it costs £39, the same price as a regular Chipolo Loop.

(Image credit: Chipolo)

Bluetooth trackers work by maintaining a low power link to your phone so that if you misplace it locally, you can use your phone to quickly find it by using the alarm.

Should you get separated from your tracker, then you have a range of about 120m where you'll still be connected – but once your phone can't reach the tracker any more, that's where the network comes in.

Because your phone knows where it was last connected, this is registered as the last location. But if your tracker then moves (perhaps you left it on the train), then you'll be able to register it lost.

Other devices that detect your (lost) tracker will anonymously feed that back through the network so you can track the location and get yourself reunited.

In recent times, it's become really popular to put trackers in luggage when travelling, meaning that you can easily check to see if your luggage made it onto your aircraft, where it is on the airfield and where it's got to when you're waiting for it to arrive.

The Chipolo Loop Mercedes-Benz Edition is available now.