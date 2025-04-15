Forget AirTag, Chipolo's new Bluetooth tracker adds a dash of colour
Chipolo's Pop tracker works with both Apple's Find My and Google's Find My Device – so you can track whichever platform you're using
I wouldn't call the world of Bluetooth trackers a glamorous one, as such, but it's become an increasingly prominent industry – led, in part, by Apple's success with its AirTag product.
That's not the only player in town, though, with Chipolo's latest tracker, the Pop, working with both Apple's Find My and Google's Find My Device systems, so whether you're on iOS or Android, it'll play nice.
Not only that, unlike Apple's solution, Chipolo's Pop has opted to – as its name suggests – add a pop of colour to proceedings. You can select from yellow, green, blue, red, black or white finishes.
It's really that universal find factor that adds appeal to Chipolo's latest, though. Users such as myself, who cross both Apple and Google ecosystems, will find benefit in being able to track from either source.
The Pop is a Bluetooth tracker with a range up to 90m (300ft), making it ideal to add onto your would-be lost items using a simple keyring connection. Then simply open the companion app in iOS or Android (or both!) and you can locate said items.
Chipolo Pop can even ring your phone when it's on silent (if you choose), or it has a 120dB ringer built-in to easily alert you of its whereabouts from afar. Android users also benefit from out-of-range alerts, so should you leave something behind you'll be notified.
The Pop is powered by a CR2032 battery type, meaning it can last for up to a year at a time. This battery is easily replaced at low cost, just as you would in a digital wristwatch or similar product.
The Chipolo Pop is available right now direct from the maker, priced at £30/$29/€35, with Amazon sales to follow. It'll be in T-Mobile stores in the US come May time, too. Buy in a packs of four for the price of three, or pack of six for a 29% discount.
