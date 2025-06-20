Ultrahuman’s sleekest smart ring just got a rose gold glow-up - but it'll cost you extra

The brushed gold version of the Ring AIR promises a softer, subtler finish - but it’ll set you back £50 more than the other colour options

Ultrahuman has just dropped a new look for its Ring AIR smart ring - and I’ll have to admit, it’s a stunner.

The new Brushed Rose Gold finish gives the brand’s titanium health-tracking wearable a warmer, satin-like glow. But here’s the catch: it’ll cost you £379, which is £50 more than the original colourways. And for a product that’s identical in every other way, that premium feels like a bit of a head scratcher.

Design-wise, the new finish is all about subtlety. Ultrahuman says it uses a vertical brushing technique to soften the shine, creating a look that’s less bling and more refined. So maybe that's where the extra charge come sin?

It’s also supposed to age gracefully over time, developing a patina that reflects the wearer’s journey, or something. That might sound a little lofty for a piece of wearable tech, but credit where it’s due - it does look rather classy.

Ultrahuman brushed gold AIR ring

(Image credit: Ultrahuman)

Functionality-wise, nothing has changed. The Brushed Rose Gold Ring AIR is the same ring that impressed us when we reviewed it back in 2023.

We loved it for its lightweight, notch-free design as well as being packed with health-focused smarts like sleep tracking, recovery insights and the handy “Stimulant Window” feature. It’s definitely still one of the best smart rings out there - especially if you want day to day health data without having to wear a chunky smartwatch.

We also praised the original for its one-off cost and lack of subscription fees - something of a rarity in the world of wearables. But a £50 markup just for a new finish? That’s harder to justify in my eyes.

Sure, it’s stylish. And yes, there are perks like trade-in credit for old rings and interest-free payment plans. But when the core experience hasn’t changed, it feels a bit cheeky.

Nevertheless, if you’ve had your eye on the Ring AIR and prefer the look of rose gold, it might still be worth a punt. Just don’t expect anything extra under the hood. For everyone else, the original finishes still offer the same great experience - and all for a little less moola.

