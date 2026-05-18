E-state of the art – we take the Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake on a first drive

As the first model to feature the new modular architecture, the Mercedes-Benz CLA set the bar for what is to come. Despite being at the more budget end of Mercedes’ offerings, it offered class-leading range, state-of-the-art technology and stunning looks.

Now, though, there’s a new version. The CLA Shooting Brake boosts that rear luggage space with an estate-like rear-end, giving the car a more refined and grown-up feel. One that is likely to appeal to families needing a bit more space, as much as that age-old travelling salesman.

@t3dotcom Trying out the Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake - the grown up and arguably better looking version of Mercedes’ latest EV ♬ original sound - T3

Traditionally, Shooting Brake cars are two-door coupes with an estate rear, but the CLA Shooting Brake is still a four-door car. Neither the C-class nor the E-class models use the term for their estate versions, so it seems unusual here. Perhaps the relatively old-fashioned term of an estate didn’t fit with the modern electric Mercedes?

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Estate or not, the CLA Shooting Brake is a great-looking car. I’ve always been a fan of Mercedes’ estates, as they manage to look curvy rather than square and boxy. The CLA here is no exception, with a back window that swoops down almost to a point, while the spoiler at the top of the window gives it a sportier edge.

(Image credit: Future)

That higher back obviously means more space for luggage, so instead of 405 litres, you get 455 litres up to the parcel shelf, and more if you fully pack it, and up to 1,290 litres if you put down the rear seats. You also get a front boot, or frunk, with an extra 101 litres, as you do on the coupé. There’s even fittings on the roof for bars, to carry up to 75kg of roof load, so you could place a roof box or roof tent on here.

Outside of the rear space, though, the car is more or less identical to the coupé version, which is no bad thing. In the front, you have that single glass panel Superscreen, which covers the width of the car and houses both the 14-inch central display and 10.25-inch driver display. It's also available with a third passenger display, completing the array, and there’s a head-up display to allow you to keep your eyes on the road.

(Image credit: Future)

Superscreen on board

The model I was driving was the AMG Line Premium Plus, which featured not only the MBUX superscreen as standard but also the Burmester 3D Surround Sound system. It’s an extremely impressive setup and feels highly futuristic. The system uses the very latest MBUX, which provides a new virtual assistant and a version of Google Maps by default. While you can still connect to Apple CarPlay or Android Automotive here, you have little need to, as most functions are built in.

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The drive, as is the case for the coupé, is extremely pleasant from the CLA Shooting Brake and remains smooth and composed throughout. It comes in three forms, with the CLA 250+ offering the greatest range of up to 469 miles compared to 483 miles on the coupé from the same 90kWh battery. The CLA 200 uses a smaller 58kWh battery and therefore offers a reduced 321-mile range – which is still impressive in the market.

The CLA 350 4MATIC shares the 90kWh battery but delivers more power and therefore a slightly shorter range of 418 miles. It gives you 349hp and an acceleration of 0-62mph in just 5 seconds, which is a decent amount of power for this size of car.

(Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Coupé beater?

My only niggle with the CLA is the size of the wing mirrors. In order to keep that aerodynamic design, they are tiny, which makes it trickier to judge traffic at a fleeting glance. Of course, there are plenty of cameras on board to ensure you are safe and sensors to warn you of vehicles, but it’s an adjustment.

Overall, the new CLA is one of the best mid-priced EVs on the market, and in many ways, the CLA Shooting Brake is even better. Yes, you get a little less range, but it’s still huge by comparison to other models, and you get all that extra space. I also find the design is more attractive, though maybe you need to have a love for Mercedes estates like me to think so.