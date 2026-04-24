Porsche Cayenne Coupé Electric is an SUV with the roofline of a 911

QUICK SUMMARY Porsche has revealed a coupé version of its new electric Cayenne SUV. The sloping roofline reduced boot space but improved aerodynamics and therefore boosts range – to a maximum of 415 miles, up 11 on the standard car. Available in the same three variants as the more practical SUV configuration – base, S and Turbo – the Coupé is priced from £86,200, a £3,000 premium over its sister car. Prices rise to £103,300 for the S and £133,300 for the Turbo model, which boasts over 1,000 horsepower and a 0-62 mph time of 2.5 seconds.

Porsche has revealed a coupé version of its new electric Cayenne, giving the full-size SUV a sloping roofline inherited from the 911 sports car.

None of this will be a surprise to Porsche fans, since the previous generation Cayenne was also available in sportier Coupé form. And while that does mean a more compromised boot, the sleeker design boosts aerodynamic efficiency and, since this is an EV, makes a meaningful difference to range too.

Porsche says the 911-style roofline drops total height by 24 mm to 1,650 mm and boosts the Cayenne Electric’s range by up to an extra 11 miles, taking the total to 415 miles for the base model. Finally, someone has found a reason for sloping-roof SUV coupés to exist – because what this Porsche loses in practicality, it makes up for with a bit of extra range.

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(Image credit: Porsche)

To be fair to Porsche, it says the Cayenne Coupé Electric is different from the A-pillars back, compared to the SUV variant. So, while it’s subtle, the exterior changes stretch slightly further than simply chopping a bit of the roof off. Even the windscreen, famously ahead of the A-pillars, has been designed specifically for the Coupé.

Thomas Stopka, Porsche’s head of exterior design, said: “The gently sloping roofline sweeps elegantly over the car’s broad shoulders and gives the Cayenne Coupé a particularly sporty appearance…Precisely drawn lines, wide proportions and high-gloss black side window strips form a design that exudes sportiness in every detail.”

Sportiness – a massive dollop of it, in fact – is also found in the Cayenne Electric’s performance. The Coupé shares its underpinning with the SUV variant, so there’s a big, 108kWh battery pack, an 800-volt system architecture, a maximum charge rate of 400 kW (adding 200 miles of range in as little as 10 minutes) and, in flagship Turbo form, 1,140 bhp.

That launches the big Porsche to 62 mph in a hypercar-like 2.5 seconds, and to a top speed of 162 mph. Range is a claimed 398 miles.

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(Image credit: Porsche)

Toning things down a little – and for £30,000 less than the £133,300 Turbo – is the Cayenne S Coupé Electric, which has a maximum output of 657 bhp and a 0-62 mph time of 3.8 seconds. Still absolutely plenty, I’m sure you’ll agree.

If you want maximum range, go for the entry-level car, which has a still-respectable 436 bhp and can hit 62 mph in 4.8 seconds. That’ll set you back a more palatable £86,200 – which is a £3,000 premium over the more practical but less aerodynamic SUV version.

(Image credit: Porsche)

Revealed at this week’s Beijing Motor Show, the Cayenne Coupé Electric has a smaller boot than the standard model, at 454 litres compared to 506 litres, but that loss is focused towards the rear, so headroom for second-row passengers is practically unchanged. Speaking of which, the Coupé can be bought with either two electrically reclining seats in the second row, or a traditional three-seat bench.

The Cayenne Electric Coupé is available to order now, with deliveries expected in the coming few months.