Drive a Volvo? Tesla Superchargers will soon be even easier to use

QUICK SUMMARY Volvo is adding the Tesla Supecharger network to its app later this year. This means drivers of current Volvo EVs will be able to find and use Tesla chargers using the Volvo app, instead of switching over to Tesla's own app. The change is due to roll out across 29 European countries, including the UK, during the fourth quarter of this year.

Being able to access the Tesla Supercharger network is a perk enjoyed by many EV drivers, whether they have one of Elon Musk’s cars or not.

But soon it’ll get even better for Volvo drivers, thanks to a key change in how Tesla chargers are accessed. Starting later this year – Volvo says it’ll be sometime between October and December – drivers of current Volvo EVs will be able to use the Tesla Supercharger network without firing up the Tesla app.

Instead, Volvo drivers will be able to top-up thor batteries using the Volvo app, just as they do now at other charge stations, instead of controlling Tesla chargers through a separate app. The move will make using Tesla Superchargers more seamless – and no doubt save time, since you’ll no longer have to hunt around for the Tesla app, or re-download it every time your phone decides it’s no longer needed.

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(Image credit: Volvo)

This handy upgrade will roll out to more than 20,000 Tesla Supercharger stations across 29 European countries, including Germany, France, Norway, the UK, Sweden, Italy and Spain. This brings Supercharger access for Volvo EV drivers into line with what’s happening in the US, where Volvo drivers can already use Tesla chargers with the Volvo app.

Volvo’s head of energy solutions, Alejandro Castro Pérez, said: “Volvo drivers already have access to over three million charging points globally through the Volvo app. Adding Tesla Superchargers in Europe means they now have even easier access to one of the most recognised fast charging networks…our goal is to make charging simple and effortless, through a seamless ecosystem.”

The change applies to Volvo’s EX30, EX40, EC40, EX60, EX90 and ES90 model lines, and essentially means drivers of these cars no longer need the Tesla app on their phone to use Supercharger stations.

Volvo has also announced plans to transition selected models to the North American Charging System in key Asia-Pacific markets, including Japan and South Korea, by 2029. By switching their charging connections to the NACS standard, these cars will gain seamless access to the Tesla Supercharger network in those markets too.