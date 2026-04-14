Prepare your ears: Porsche just revealed the first-ever 911 GT3 convertible

QUICK SUMMARY Porsche has revealed the first-ever 911 GT3 convertible. Called the S/C, the car borrows its engine from the current generation of GT3, plus plenty of carbon bodywork from the limited-edition 911 S/T. Priced from just over £200,000, the S/C is about £40,000 more than the standard, hard-topped GT3.

Porsche has revealed the first-ever convertible version of its iconic 911 GT3 sports car.

Called the 911 GT3 S/C and based on the recently updated 992.2 generation of its halo model, the new car gets the same 4.0-litre, flat-six engine and 9,000 rpm rev limit as the GT3 coupe and GT3 Touring.

The first GT3 to feature a fully-automated folding roof, the S/C boasts design elements borrowed from the limited-run 911 S/T. These include the doors and distinctive front wings, which combine with a black windscreen surround to give the S/C its own look.

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The S/C’s bonnet, front wings and doors are all made from carbon fibre, plus it features carbon anti-roll bars and shear plates borrowed from the S/T, along with its standard-fit carbon brakes and centre-locking magnesium wheels. Magnesium is also used in the folding roof mechanism, and there’s a lightweight lithium-ion battery that saves extra weight over a standard 911 convertible. All this helps the S/C weigh just 35 kg more than the GT3 coupe.

(Image credit: Porsche)

It has the same 510 PS (503 bhp) power output as the current GT3 coupe, along with the same 450 Nm of torque. The 0-62 mph time is 3.9 seconds and the top speed is 194 mph – but as with the rest of the GT3 family, this car is all about driving enjoyment and the sound of that naturally-aspirated engine, rather than outright performance.

Positioned as a driver’s special among the 911 range, the S/C is available exclusively with a lightweight, short-ratio six-speed manual gearbox – and it’s also the only open-topped 911 available exclusively as a two-seater, since all others come with rear children’s seats as a free option.

(Image credit: Porsche)

It’s also the first convertible 911 to benefit from double wishbone front suspension, and the rest of the chassis shares much of its sporty setup with the latest-gen GT3 Touring – quite possibly the greatest, most enjoyable car I drove in all of 2025.

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Not a limited-run car, the GT3 S/C is available with an optional Street Style Package, pictured below, which Porsche says allows the car “to be tailored even more precisely to individual tastes.” So, while this isn’t a limited edition special, it’s likely that buyers will lean heavily into Porsche’s customisation options.

(Image credit: Porsche)

Frank Mosser, head of the 911 model series at Porsche, said of the S/C: “The emotive powertrain of the 911 GT3 comes into its own even more emphatically when driving with the roof down on winding country roads.”

Prices for the 911 GT3 S/C start at £200,500, while the Street Style Package adds on an extra £24,110.

