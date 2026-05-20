New Citizen watch collection celebrates 50 years of Eco-Drive in style

Quick Summary To celebrate 50 years of the Eco-Drive movement technology, Citizen has unveiled a new collection of watches. These fuse black and gold colours across a wide range of models.

With 2026 marking the 50th anniversary of Citizen's Eco-Drive technology, the brand is churning out quite a few launches in celebration. Back in March, we saw the arrival of the the Citizen Eco-Drive Photon, for example.

Now, there's a new range of five different models, all of which sport stunning black and gold colourways. There's something for everyone here, with models spanning all the way up to the Citizen Attesa sat alongside some more affordable watches.

(Image credit: Citizen)

Each of the five is a limited edition, though the numbers do vary quite drastically. There are 6,700 of the Promaster dive watch, for example, and just 1,900 of the Attesa Satellite Wave GPS model.

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The range is known officially as the 'Light in Black' collection, designed to mimic a single beam of light illuminating the darkness. That's achieved with gold accents across a mostly black design, which includes advanced inkjet printing technology on the dials.

You really can't go wrong here. Each of the five models is a familiar, known quantity in the brand's catalogue, ensuring you'll know exactly what you're getting.

(Image credit: Citizen)

Actually, I found myself really drawn to a rather unlikely pick – the Citizen L. Its smaller proportions and square case look sleek and elegant, complete with a single pop of flashiness at the 12 o'clock position with a diamond hour marker.

Complete that with a case diameter of just 21.5mm, a thickness of just 7.5mm and an Eco-Drive calibre with accuracy of +/-15 seconds per month, and this looks like a dreamy Cartier Tank alternative. Harry Styles, eat your heart out.

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Pricing is about as wide-ranging as the models themselves, ensuring there's something for everyone in this cohort. Full pricing of the five models can be found in the table below:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Citizen Promaster Diver Citizen Eco-Drive Chronograph Citizen L Citizen Attesa Radio-Controlled Citizen Attesa Satellite Wave GPS GBP £399 £329 £379 £995 £1,595 EUR (approx.) €461 €380 €435 €1,150 €1,850 USD (approx.) $535 $440 $510 $1,350 $2,140 AUD (approx.) $750 $620 $715 $1,870 $3,000

If you're in the market for a new watch with a splash of character and a lot of history, you could do a lot worse than one of these.