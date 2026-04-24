Orient Star celebrates 75 years in business with a delightful dive watch

Quick Summary Orient Star celebrates its 75th birthday with a killer, retro dive watch. The model sports a steel bezel, and is a limited edition.

2026 feels like a year of big anniversaries in the watch industry. At Watches and Wonders 2026, we saw major brands like Tudor, Rolex and Patek Philippe all celebrating anniversaries for different things.

Now, another brand is marking 75 years of making watches with a brilliantly retro-styled dive watch. The Orient Star M43 Diver 1964 1st edition F8 Date 200m – which, I'll say now, is not a great name – is a limited edition model designed to mark that occasion.

The piece features a gorgeous grey burst dial, with vintage-inspired arrow hands. The 12 o'clock position sports the signature Orient Star power reserve indicator, with a date window sitting at three o'clock.

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(Image credit: Orient Star)

One of Orient Star's key selling points is its use of in-house movements, and that's no different here. The model sports an F6N47 calibre, which is accurate to between +25 and -15 seconds per day and offers over 50 hours of power reserve.

All of that sits within a 41mm stainless steel case, which is 14.5mm tall. The bezel is also crafted from stainless steel, which is a markedly retro design and has been seen on other models like the Doxa Sub 200 in recent times.

This model also sports 200m of water resistance, ensuring it's compliant with ISO 6425 standards for professional dive watch use. On the rear of the case, you'll spot the Orient Star 75th Anniversary engraving, along with its place in the 700 piece limited run. It also comes on a five-link steel bracelet.

Priced at £1,129.99 (approx. €1,300 / US$1,525 / AU$2,130), this isn't the cheapest dive watch you'll ever find. Still, it does offer compelling value for money, especially if you're looking for something with an in-house movement and proper, certified dive watch credentials. With the bonus of being limited and commemorative, this starts to look like quite the attractive pickup.