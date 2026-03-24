New Doxa dive watch brings retro styling to the fore

Quick Summary Doxa has unveiled a new version of its most recognisable dive watch. The new Sub 200 II has a vintage vibe, and bags of value on offer.

If you're in the market for a killer dive watch, it shouldn't take long before Doxa arrives on your radar. The brand has a stellar history in the space, which continues right through to the modern age with a killer range of models.

Now, one of its core watches has been reimagined in a version II. The new Doxa Sub 200 II takes a range of vintage styling cues and embeds them into a suitably modern design.

(Image credit: Doxa)

Key changes here kick off with a 1mm slimmer case, which sits just 12.8mm thick. That case is also 44mm across, which is on the larger side, though the brand suggests that a tighter lug-to-lug measurement should keep that in check.

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This model also makes use of a fumé dial, adding a vintage character which looks really lovely. That's straddled by an aluminium bezel insert, with a yellowed tone to the markers which adds to the vintage vibe.

The new model is offered on two different kinds of strap. The standard Milanese mesh bracelet is classic, and harks back to the brand's legacy models from years gone by.

(Image credit: Doxa)

For those who prefer a different style, there's also a rubber strap option. That's likely to be a little better for active use, while also coming in a hair cheaper than the bracelet model.

The watch is powered by an unnamed Swiss mechanical movement, offering 38 hours of power reserve and a 4Hz beat rate. There's also 200m of water resistance on offer – more than enough for the daily usage of most people.

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Priced from CHF 1,390 / €1,590 / US$1,690 (approx. £1,300 / AU$2,500), this new version of Doxa's most accessible watch still represents impeccable value for money. There are all manner of dive watches you could opt to spend your hard earned cash on, and this Doxa deserves to be in that arena.