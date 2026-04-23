Swatch adds four quirky dive watches to its collection

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If you fancy a bargain dive watch with lots of personality, the new Swatch Squbaqua collection should be on your radar.
These fun, colourful models are perfect for sunnier climbs, and don't cost the earth!
In 2026, most people thinking of Swatch are probably picturing the MoonSwatch. Those who are slightly longer in the tooth might also remember the brands rise as part of the Swiss fight against the quartz crisis back in the 80s.
But it's probably unlikely you think of dive watches from the brand. It's not exactly a core part of the market for Swatch – but that could change as another four models have been added to its catalogue.
The Swatch Squbaqua range was launched back in May 2025, and these four models follow on from the initial collection. Here, we've got four vibrant and distinct colours, all inspired by different jellyfish.Article continues below
Users can choose from Medusea (light green), Sea Wasp (dark blue), Pacific Sea Nettle (orange) and Flower Hat (pink). The first two options are also available with the brand's Swatch Pay system, allowing you to make contactless payments from your wrist, similar to how you might with an Apple Watch.
Each of those offers a 44mm case crafted from a mix of white Biocermaic and coloured, transparent 'biosourced material'. That see-through nature means you can take a good look at the movement inside, which feels special at this price point.
Somewhat unusually, the model places its crown at the ten o'clock position. That's designed to keep it out of the way, and does add a sleek look to proceedings – I'd expect the case to feel slimmer than it is as a result.
Personally, I'm most taken with the Flower Hat, complete with its perfect shade of fuchsia. Any regular purveyors of T3's watch content will know I'm a sucker for a pink dial on a watch, and this goes one step further with lashings of colour across the case and strap.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Priced at £135 (approx. €155 / US$185 / AU$255) for the standard models and £145 (approx. €165 / US$195 / AU$275) for the models with Swatch Pay, these feel like a cheap and cheerful way to add some fun to your watch box.
Sam Cross is an award-winning journalist, with nine years of experience in the media industry. His work can be found in publications as diverse as Oracle Time, Metro and Last Word on Sports.
Here at T3, Sam is best known as the brand’s go-to guy for all things luxurious – from exquisite watches to fine fragrances; the latest performance vehicles to intricate audio equipment, and more.
He’s often found travelling around the world to test new launches, complete with high-end backpacks and suitcases in tow. And when he’s not adding to his air miles, Sam can be found in front of a video camera, bringing his distinctive brand of storytelling to T3’s social media channels.
Sam also loves all things analogue including listening to music on vinyl or cassette, and photography on vintage film cameras.
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