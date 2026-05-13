I hate pocket watches but I love the Audemars Piguet x Swatch Royal Pop – here's why

Here's everything we know about the hottest watch of 2026

Sam Cross's avatar
By
published
in News
Audemars Piguet x Swatch Royal Pop
(Image credit: Swatch)
Quick Summary

Images have been unveiled of the Audemars Piguet x Swatch Royal Pop.

The design is a pocket watch style, with a head which removes from the case.

Well, it's official – Audemars Piguet has collaborated with Swatch on a new watch in the MoonSwatch vein. Launching on May 16th, the Royal Pop is being described as a pocket watch in the officially released images.

Image 1 of 6
Audemars Piguet x Swatch Royal Pop
(Image credit: Swatch)

After days of AI-generated rumours and very, very dark pictures of the back of a watch, the model has now been officially showcased. And boy, oh boy, is it good.

Latest Videos From

The collection consists of eight models, with six offering two-handed functionality with a crown at the 12 o'clock position, and a further two featuring a small seconds sub-dial at the six o'clock position with a crown at three o'clock as is standard.