Longines marks 2026 Commonwealth Games with striking new HydroConquest

QUICK SUMMARY Longines has marked the upcoming Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games with a limited-edition version of its HydroConquest. Sporting a teal graduated dial, the £2,050 watch is available in two sizes and limited to 2,026 examples.

To mark the upcoming 2026 Commonwealth Games, held in Glasgow this summer, official timekeeper Longines has given one of its dive watches a makeover.

The limited-edition piece is a new version of the Hydroconquest dive watch, featuring a teal dial and bezel markings that match the colour scheme of the athletics competition. The eye-catching colourway is available on both the 39mm and 42mm versions of the Hydroconquest, and each is limited to 2,026 examples.

Both watches feature a dial that shifts dramatically from bright teal at the centre to black at the outer edge. They also both sport a sapphire crystal and a black ceramic unidirectional rotating bezel, complete with teal markings and numerals.

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(Image credit: Longines)

Water resistance is 300 metres, and both variants come with a black rubber strap equipped with a double-folding safety clasp and micro-adjuster.

Inside, the two watches are driven by Longines’ own L888.5 calibre automatic movement with 72 hours of power reserve and a monocrystalline silicone balance-spring. Returning to the dial, the hour and minute hands are joined by a pink-tipped second hand, a ‘Hydroconquest’ script in purple, and a date window at the three o’clock position.

The stainless steel screw-down case back features the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games logo, along with markings that state “Limited Edition One of 2026”.

The Longines Hydroconquest 2026 Commonwealth Games is available now, and is priced at £2,050 for both the 39mm and 42mm versions.