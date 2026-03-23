New Nomadic dive watch is a must have for football fans

Quick Summary Nomadic Watches has unveiled a new dive watch to celebrate the love of football. The Pitch Master features a stack of changes designed for those who enjoy the beautiful game.

Whether you're a football fan or not, you're soon going to be inundated with references to the beautiful game. With the 2026 World Cup kicking off in just a few months time, unbridled national pride will once again sweep many nations across the globe.

For fans of the sport, the newest version of the Nomadic Marai 401 will be a must have. That's because the 'Pitch Master' version of the brand's dive watch is designed in collaboration with the Irish Football Association, and looks like a real love letter to the sport.

(Image credit: Nomadic Watches)

The dial is crafted in a two-tone green hue, designed to mimic the neatly cut grass of professional pitches. That's surrounded by a green dial with indicators up to the 45-minute mark for timing the halves of a game. The remaining 15 minutes are slightly more pale, and made to make note of added time – though in this day and age, 15 minutes might not cut it!

Article continues below

There's a date window at the six o'clock position, though you might miss it at first glance. The wheel is colour matched to the dial, meaning it really blends in nicely to make itself scarce.

(Image credit: Nomadic Watches)

That's also where the emblem for the Irish Football Association sits, marking the collaboration and tying in with the community surrounding the brand. It's neat for those from Northern Ireland, though I certainly hope they make a de-badged version in the future for those of us slightly further afield.

(Image credit: Nomadic Watches)

The piece will be offered in a smaller 36mm case size and the regular 40mm one. The 36mm variant is slightly slimmer at just 11.2mm thick, with a 44.5mm lug-to-lug width and an 18mm strap. The larger model is 11.5mm thick, with a 48mm lug-to-lug width and a 20mm strap.

Both are powered by the Sellita SW200-1 movement, which offer 41 hours of power reserve and operates at a 4Hz beat rate. Priced at £1,350 (approx. €1,560 / US$1,810 / AU$2,580), these models are a hair more costly than the standard model, though I'd wager they're worth every penny to football fans.