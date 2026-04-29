Millions of Android Automotive cars are finally getting Gemini – is your car one of them?

Quick Summary GM has announced the rollout of Gemini to Android Automotive models in its fleet. That will mean that more than four million models are eligible for the update, bringing smarter voice assistance to those cars.

Google's Gemini is coming to millions of vehicles, with GM announcing the rollout of the Google AI on many of its Android Automotive models.

The move marks a new phase in the deployment of Gemini in cars, something that's taking a little longer than originally expected.

Gemini was first announced for Android Auto at The Android Show in May 2025, with the update officially starting in November 2025 – but it seemed to take a long time for the new voice assistant to arrive, with some Android Auto users complaining that Google Assistant was becoming unusable.

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That position has mostly changed, with many who use Android Auto now having access to the AI agent. Android Automotive is slightly different, because this is the system that runs natively in the car, rather than on a smartphone, which is why this news is significant.

Android Automotive is in over 50 different car models, with big names like Volvo and Polestar using the system heavily, as does the General Motors group. GM says there are over four million Android Automotive cars in the US alone that are now in line for the update to Gemini.

(Image credit: GM)

What does Gemini add to your car?

The move will bring support for much more natural language, meaning you don't have to use precise phrases to prompt Google into giving you the result you want. You can have a conversation with the car, and it will have a memory of what you've asked it.

I've used Gemini in my own car and it allowed me to have longer discussions about choosing routes for navigation. It's just a better way to get the things you want, removing some of the frustration that came with Google Assistant when driving.

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There's a lot more information available – conversationally – so I also used it to ask to explain to other people in the car the relationship between pitch and tempo in analogue audio sources, compared to digital media. It's a random request, but it was part of the conversation.

When driving, the core skills of messaging, finding the right music and choosing a better route come more naturally with Gemini, with its wider skills just the icing on the cake.

Gemini will be rolling out to models from 2022 and newer, across Cadillac, Chevrolet, Buick and GMC models in the US, with GM saying it will take several months to deploy.

Later in 2026, the car manufacturer is promising a more integrated AI solution through GM Forward that will know all about your vehicle and your driving preferences to make for an even deeper experience.