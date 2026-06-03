Summer Game Fest continues with the Future Games Show Summer Showcase – here's how to watch it live

Quick Summary The Future Games Show Summer Showcase returns this Saturday, with the new Lara Croft, Alix Wilton Regan, and games acting royalty, Troy Baker, hosting the event. It will kick off at 12pm PDT / 8pm BST and feature more than 40 games.

Summer Game Fest kicks off this Friday with Geoff Keighley's annual presentation taking place this Friday 5 June at 14:00 PDT (22:00 BST), but that's only the beginning of a week-load of major announcements and events.

You certainly want to mark Saturday in your diary, as that's when the annual Future Games Show Summer Showcase from T3's parent company will stream online. And this year it's got a couple of incredible hosts that anyone who's played a game in the last decade will be very familiar with.

Future Games Show: Summer Showcase 2026 - Official Livestream (Exodus, FGS Live From LA, More) - YouTube Watch On

Not only has Alix Wilton Regan appeared in the likes of Cyberpunk 2077 and Dragon Age: Inquisition, she's the new voice of Lara Croft for the upcoming Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis. And surely Troy Baker needs no introduction, he's starred as some of gaming's biggest characters, including in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Death Stranding and, of course, The Last of Us.

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They'll be presenting the two-hour event, which starts at 12:00 PDT (20:00 BST) and will feature more than 40 new games, including interviews and trailers, plus a stream from FSG Live in Los Angeles.

Games to have been confirmed to feature so far include Halloween: The Game, Wardogs, The Pines, and Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival.

There will also be an extended gameplay reveal for Exodus – the new action-adventure RPG from Archetype Entertainment and Wizards of the Coast. It will follow immediately after the main show.

You'll be able to watch the showcase as it happens via the video feed further up this page. Alternatively, it will also stream on Ginx TV in the UK, plus Twitch, YouTube, Steam, X, Facebook, TikTok and a host of other sites and social media platforms.

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T3 will also be following along, and also with the rest of the streams and events during Summer Game Fest to bring you all the juiciest announcements across the week. Come back often to find out more.