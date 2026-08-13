This cult Danish cycling brand wants you to dress better when you’re nowhere near a bike and its new collection makes a strong case

Pas Normal Studios has unveiled its Autumn/Winter 2026 Off-Race collection, expanding the Copenhagen cycling label’s off-bike range into what it describes as a complete wardrobe system.

That might sound like an ambitious claim for a company best known for making some of the most fashionable cycling kit around, but the new collection makes a convincing case.

For the range, Pas Normal Studios transformed its technical gear into everyday clothing, with shells, insulation, knitwear, shirts and trousers designed for commuting, travelling and just generally existing away from your bike.

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The AW26 collection sits somewhere between Scandinavian minimalism, technical outdoor clothing and contemporary streetwear, with relaxed proportions and muted colours preventing the more performance-focused elements from looking overly sporty.

Off-Race Corduroy Pants (Image credit: PAS Normal)

As well as hero pieces such as the Off-Race Down Liner Jacket and Off-Race Tech Corduroy Pants. Pas Normal has also introduced new merino knitwear, boiled wool pieces and styles made using Japanese seersucker.

Cycling clothes without the cycling clothes

Creative Director and co-founder Karl-Oskar Olsen says details that become second nature when riding have been deliberately transferred into everyday clothing, pointing to things such as secure zipped rear pockets and two-way jacket zips that allow heat to escape.

The collection has been designed around layering, with lightweight shirts that can work as mid-layers and merino and boiled wool providing insulation.

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Off-Race 3L Shell Jacket (Image credit: PAS Normal)

The Down Liner Jacket can be combined with outerwear as temperatures drop, while reflective branding and practical storage appear throughout the range.

The fleece and wide corduroy trousers make an especially strong combination, while the oversized outerwear and cropped down jackets could easily sit alongside pieces from fashion-conscious outdoor labels rather than traditional cycling brands.

Colours remain characteristically restrained: Black, Steel, Dark Coffee and Dark Navy form the base of the collection, joined by earthy shades including Deep Olive, Wood and Sandstone, with brighter Dark Lime and Ochre used as accents.

The Pas Normal Studios AW26 Off-Race collection launches today, 13 August, through the brand’s website, Pas Normal Studios stores and selected retailers. Prices from €12 (~£10 / $14 / AU$20).