Now we know what the inside of the Jaguar Type 01 will look like – and it's far less controversial
Calming tones and modern minimalism make the interior of the upcoming Jag look closer to the rest of the Jaguar Land Rover family
Quick Summary
Jaguar has revealed pictures of the interior from the upcoming Jaguar Type 01, the new all-electric model set to relaunch the brand later this year.
Jaguar has revealed images of the Type 01 interior for the first time, ahead of this weekend's Pebble Beach Concours. While the initial reaction to the relaunch was extreme, recent reports of Type 01 prototypes have been favourable, and this interior is only likely to add to the appeal.
While the images don't show anything radically different to the initial prototypes, it's far more developed and feels far more luxurious than before. It still features that central spine, dividing both front and rear passengers, but in the calm, warm hues of this interior it looks less stark, and the overall aesthetic feels almost Range Rover-like.
The dashboard is perhaps the most interesting part, as it shows a large display behind the steering wheel and a smaller vertical display in the centre that looks to be showing climate and seat controls.
According to the press release, there is a digital rear-view mirror positioned at the base of the windscreen rather than at the top, much like the panoramic vision display in the BMW Neue Klasse models.
There are also some stylish touches similar to those we've seen on the exterior of the prototype. The Jaguar leaper is embossed in the doors, with a brass-like finish that complements the warm tones.
It's clean and simple, giving the air of luxury that you'd expect from a Jaguar. I'm sure there will be some bolder colours on launch, but this feels like a reveal that will satisfy even those die-hard Jaguar traditionalists, while still intriguing a new audience.
We'll have to wait until 6 October for the full car reveal, but I'm sure this won't be the last tease we have before then.
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As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.
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