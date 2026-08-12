Canada Goose digs into its lesser-known archive for a rugged four-pocket workwear coat with serious heritage appeal

Canada Goose might be synonymous with enormous down-filled parkas and other outerwear pieces built for genuinely hostile weather, but one of the most interesting pieces from its newly arriving Fall/Winter 2026 collection takes things in a very different direction.

The Scout Coat is a new style that leans into heritage workwear aesthetics, with a design that borrows heavily from an archival piece.

The jacket comes in two colours, Arabica Brown and Vireo Green, and combines a removable shearling collar with a water-repellent finish.

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(Image credit: Canada Goose)

The four-pocket front, generous cut and contrasting dark shearling collar give it the feel of an old field or hunting jacket, albeit one that has been cleaned up considerably for a modern luxury wardrobe.

Heritage workwear has become increasingly popular in recent years, pushing gorpcore further out with contemporary menswear options such as chore coats, barn jackets and other utilitarian silhouettes.

In keeping with the trend of people looking for highly functional clothing, most modern workwear-inspired pieces can also function as heavy-duty apparel, albeit with a more fashionable twist.

(Image credit: Canada Goose)

The Scout taps into this aesthetic without looking too out of place for a brand that historically wasn't the biggest manufacturer of this type of workwear options.

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Its military and outdoorsy influences are hardly new, which is why the design has considerably more staying power than your average seasonal statement piece.

Not everything needs to survive the Arctic

The Scout isn't the only new arrival, suggesting Canada Goose is having a little fun with its AW26 wardrobe.

At almost the opposite end of the spectrum is the Habel Knit Crew, a wonderfully bright pink cable-knit jumper that stands out immediately among the brand's considerably more subdued outerwear.

(Image credit: Canada Goose)

Officially finished in Linnaea Rose, the crew is described by Canada Goose as a more sculptural interpretation of a timeless knit, designed to add extra dimension and lightness to the familiar shape. It's also marked as a new style for the season.

It's certainly not the Canada Goose most people picture when they hear the name, and that's exactly why I like it.

The brand's AW26 rollout still contains plenty of the technical fleeces, insulated jackets and parkas you'd expect, but pieces such as the Scout Coat and Habel Knit Crew hint at a broader wardrobe beyond expedition-ready outerwear.

Personally, I'd take the Scout. It has enough Canada Goose practicality to make sense, but looks more like the sort of jacket you'll still want to wear long after this season's trends have moved on.

The Scout Coat is available now at Canada Goose UK, Canada Goose US and Canada Goose EU for the recommended price of £1,550 / $1,750 / €1,775 (~AU$2,961).