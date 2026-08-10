Patagonia’s Fall 2026 collection keeps revealing some surprisingly substantial updates.

Following the arrival of its new waterproof packs and other seasonal gear, the outdoor brand has now overhauled parts of its popular Nano-Air insulation family, including a redesigned Nano-Air Light platform and several entirely new, more lifestyle-oriented jackets.

The biggest technical change is the updated Nano-Air Light, which now uses 40g FullRange insulation made from 100% recycled polyester.

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Patagonia describes it as exceptionally air permeable, with enough stretch to move naturally during high-output activities such as climbing, hiking and ski touring.

The shell and lining are also made from recycled polyester ripstop, with an air-permeable construction designed to let heat escape rather than trapping it inside.

A PFAS-free DWR treatment adds resistance against light moisture.

Women's Nano-Air Snap Hoody (Image credit: Patagonia)

The new Nano-Air Light Jacket comes in men's and women's versions and weighs 332g and 281g respectively.

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Both have articulated patterning, low-profile quilting and three zipped pockets, while the jacket can stuff into its chest pocket when not required.

There’s also an updated Nano-Air Light Hoody, adding a stretchy low-profile hood and a second chest pocket. The women's version weighs 323g, while the men's comes in at 371g.

The Nano-Air Light Vest has been updated too, with the new men's version moving to a regular fit and weighing just 213g. The corresponding women's model tips the scales at 195g.

From alpine insulation to everyday outerwear

Perhaps more interestingly, Patagonia is also using Nano-Air technology outside its traditional technical-mountain setting.

The new Nano-Air Bomber Jacket wraps 60g FullRange insulation inside a conventional bomber silhouette, complete with an insulated collar, elastic cuffs and adjustable hem.

Men's Nano-Air Shirt Jacket (Image credit: Patagonia)

There’s also a Nano-Air Shirt Jacket, essentially an insulated overshirt with a snap front, zipped hand pockets and 60g FullRange filling, while the women's range adds a cropped Snap Hoody, relaxed Bomber Jacket and thigh-length Long Hoody.

All use the same breathable recycled ripstop fabric and 60g FullRange insulation.

While Patagonia is still targeting climbers and fast-moving mountain users with Nano-Air Light, but the bomber and shirt-jacket designs suggest it also wants its active insulation to work as everyday outerwear.

In the US, the Nano-Air Light Vest starts at $199, the Light Jacket costs $259, and the Light Hoody is $299.

In the UK, the new Light Hoody is listed at £280, while some of the other Fall 2026 pieces appear to be reaching the UK site gradually.