The stunning Syitren transparent player puts the "see" into CDs

Quick Summary Syitren's RM1 is a transparent CD player that puts the disc and its inner workings on full display, complete with a glowing LED matrix for track information and animations. It can sit flat, stand upright or hang on a wall, while Bluetooth 5.3 and a 3.5mm output make it easy to connect to an existing audio setup.

CD players are having a bit of a comeback, and Syitren's latest is clearly not interested in pretending it's a piece of invisible hi-fi. The RM1 makes the mechanics of playing a CD part of the experience, turning the physical appeal into something you can actually see.

The RM1 sandwiches its electronics and disc mechanism between two transparent acrylic panels, giving you an unobstructed view of what's happening inside. That includes the CD itself, making the act of putting an album on feel considerably more tactile than tapping a playlist in a streaming app.

The player can be positioned in three ways. You can lay it flat on a surface, stand it upright or mount it on a wall, so it can become part of your room rather than something that gets hidden away beside the TV.

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There's more to look at than the spinning disc, too. The exposed mainboard includes a yellow LED matrix that displays information such as the track number, volume and battery level, alongside small animations.

It gives the RM1 a distinctly retro-futuristic look while also making the electronics part of the design. Instead of hiding the technology behind a plastic shell, Syitren has essentially made the circuitry part of the album artwork.

(Image credit: Syitren)

The RM1 isn't trying to replace a full hi-fi system. It doesn't have built-in speakers, but instead offers a 3.5mm AUX output for wired setups and Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless speakers or headphones.

Playback is controlled using a separate remote, keeping the front of the player clean and uncluttered. You get the usual playback controls along with repeat, sequential playback and shuffle modes.

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The rechargeable player is rated for around six to eight hours of continuous playback, making it portable enough to move around the house even if its wall-mounting option makes it tempting to leave it on display.

And the price makes the concept even more interesting. The RM1 is currently available to pre-order through Kickstarter from $89 (£66), putting it firmly into impulse-buy territory for anyone who wants to get back into CDs without buying another anonymous black box.

Physical music doesn't have to mean going completely old-school. The RM1 keeps the CD, but turns the player itself into something you'd actually want to look at.