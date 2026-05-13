The CD comeback continues with the spiritual return of the Discman

Quick Summary
Fancy reviving your CD collection?
This player is inspired by vintage Discman units.
It's no secret that retro tech is very on trend right now. As younger generations seek a life less complex, many are turning away from modern, digital devices to embrace the return of analogue alternatives.
That's especially pertinent in the hi-fi sector. The vinyl resurgence has been around long enough to be a mainstay at this point, with cassette players also on the rise.
Since the start of 2026, I've been asserting that it was the year for CDs to also make a bigger comeback, and that certainly seems to be the case. A new model is hitting the market called the Shanling EC Play, and it's made to give Gen Z users a taste of the vintage Discman era.
As shared by T3's sister publication, What Hi-Fi, the model is centred around the brand's active magnetic clamp mechanism. That makes continuous adjustments to the pressure on the CD, which should improve playback stability and reduce mechanical vibrations.
The model makes use of a Cirrus Logic DAC, with dual headphone amplifiers designed to offer natural sound reproduction. That amplifier stage delivers up to 700mW of power, too.
There's a choice of 4.4mm balanced and 3.5mm single-ended outputs, which should offer connectivity with a wide range of wired earbuds and IEMs. There's even a 3.5mm coaxial output, should you wish to hook it up to your hi-fi rig.
For those seeking more modern features, the model supports Bluetooth in and out. That allows you to use wireless headphones with LDAC, AAC and SBC codecs, or transmit streaming from phones and tablets using SBC.
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You'll find 12 hours of continuous playback available from the battery, while the unit weighs in a 418g thanks to a slim aluminium design. Priced at £209 / €220 / US$199 (approx. AU$390), this could offer a relatively affordable way into CDs for younger enthusiasts.
Sam Cross is an award-winning journalist, with nine years of experience in the media industry. His work can be found in publications as diverse as Oracle Time, Metro and Last Word on Sports.
Here at T3, Sam is best known as the brand’s go-to guy for all things luxurious – from exquisite watches to fine fragrances; the latest performance vehicles to intricate audio equipment, and more.
He’s often found travelling around the world to test new launches, complete with high-end backpacks and suitcases in tow. And when he’s not adding to his air miles, Sam can be found in front of a video camera, bringing his distinctive brand of storytelling to T3’s social media channels.
Sam also loves all things analogue including listening to music on vinyl or cassette, and photography on vintage film cameras.
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